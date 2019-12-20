PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SocksLane

Press Release

SocksLane Maintains Quality Control Measures for New Compression Socks Variants


Portland, OR, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SocksLane Compression, a small company run by family, slowly and steadily has been growing their company. With this, they upgrade quality measures to maintain the product's reliability. They are distributing compression socks and sleeves all across the United States and have expanded their market to the UK which made them improve their quality control measures.

SocksLane has been providing compression socks since 2015 and they have been successful enough to even expand their product line to elbow sleeves and knee sleeves. Dave said, "We have to upgrade our system in making sure that all our customers are happy of their purchase. This starts in the design and production line. Our Quality control team has to make sure that all pairs of socks delivered to our Amazon warehouses are 100 free from defect. I do not want to hear or receive emails of customers receiving defective products."

This strategic move by Mr. Dixon is one of their flagship goals for the company this coming 2020. The products are available from XS - XL sizes in different color variants. They also have extra wide size variant for larger calfed individuals. They are available for purchase at Amazon. They give promotional discounts on a seasonal basis.
