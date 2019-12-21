Michelle Burton, Managing Partner, Shoecraft Burton, LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michelle Burton, Managing Partner, Shoecraft Burton, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know Live Webcast.”

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/implications-of-insurance-coverage-denial/



About Michelle Burton



Michelle Burton is the Managing Partner of Shoecraft Burton LLP, a boutique civil litigation firm specializing in complex insurance coverage, bad faith defense, insurance defense, professional liability, and regulatory compliance. Ms. Burton has obtained numerous jury trial defense verdicts for her clients against multi-million dollar claims throughout California. In addition to her trial practice, Ms. Burton is a Certified Appellate Specialist and has authored and argued numerous appeals addressing insurance-related matters including the leading case on rescission in California. She has served as the President of the San Diego Chapter of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (2018) and has been recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction in Civil Litigation (2015-2019), Super Lawyer (2018-2019), Avvo Top-Rated Lawyer (2018) and in Lawyer Monthly’s Women in Law Awards (2018). She is also a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, an honor open to only one percent of lawyers, for her commitment to the legal profession and her community.



About Shoecraft Burton, LLP



Shoecraft Burton, LLP is a multi-practice boutique civil litigation firm that provides proactive, cost-conscious and aggressive legal services tailored to its clients’ goals. The firm practices throughout California and its lawyers are not just litigation specialists but litigation strategists experienced in all aspects of litigation and the appellate process. Shoecraft Burton, LLP lawyers possess an unmatched ability to anticipate legal hurdles upfront and design a litigation plan to overcome them as they successfully maneuver through the pitfalls of litigation.



Event Synopsis:



With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are For the past years, insurance coverage is known to help consumers to financially recover from unforeseen circumstances. In the event of a tragedy, insurance coverage provides a contractual safety net and regulates what claims are needed to be paid and denied. However, as multiple of businesses and individuals who are submitting claims and seeking for coverage increases, in proportion, there are also numbers of coverage for billions of dollars, are being denied by insurance companies every day. This substantial claims could deliver negative implications to both varieties of businesses and livelihood.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments and strategies in Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial. Speakers will also present all the important issues surrounding this significant topic including risk mitigation strategies that every insured and business must be aware of.



Key topics include:



Insurance Coverage Denial – Overview

Factors that affect Coverage Denial

Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial

Notable Court Rulings and Decisions

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



