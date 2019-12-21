Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Megaconstellations and Their Impact on Space Debris to be a Topic of Discussion at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

SMi Group Reports: European Space Agency to brief at the Military Space Situational Awareness conference 2020.

London, United Kingdom, December 21, 2019 --(



In recent news, the European Space Agency Director General, calls for aggressive action on space debris. Woerner cited concerns about the megaconstellations and the impact they will have on space debris. (Nov. 19 Space News)



With that in mind, the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference and Exhibition will be a great opportunity to delve into this topic and how to tackle this issue. The event will provide delegates a chance to network and hear first-hand insight from European Space Agency’s Mr. Tim Flohrer, Space Debris Analyst, Co-Lead Space Surveillance and Tracking Segment, Space Situational Awareness programme, presenting on "Collision Risk Avoidance and Mitigation."



For interested parties, there is a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by 31 January 2020. Register at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom2



With this year’s conference featuring 120+ attendees, 7+ hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space – Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2020 will give an unparalleled chance to meet and network with all the key players in this important sector.



Snapshot of last year’s attendees:



- Aerospace Corporation

- Airbus Defence and Space

- Analytical Graphics Inc

- Brazilian Air Force

- Canadian Armed Forces

- Cestrian Capital Research

- CGI

- CNES

- CSIRO Astronomy and Space Science

- DLR Space Administration

- DSTL

- EU SatCen

- European Space Agency

- ExoAnalytic Solutions

- FACH (Chiliean AF)

- FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency

- Fuerza Aerea de Chile

- Global VSAT Forum (GVF)

- GMV Innovating Solutions Ltd

- Harris Corporation

- NATO HQ Allied Maritime Command

- Italian Air Force

- JHU Applied Physics Laboratory

- Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute

- Kratos

- L3 Applied Defense Solutions

- LeoLabs, Inc.



Last year’s geographical spread of attendees:



- UK 36%

- US 31%

- Pan-Europe 5%

- France 4%

- Germany 3%

- Canada 2%

- Australia 2%

- Chile 2%

- Sweden 2%

- Italy 2%

- Korea 2%

- Poland 2%

- Netherlands 2%

- Norway 2%

- Romania 2%

- Japan 2%

- Spain 1%

- UAE 1%



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom2



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

29-30 April 2020, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsor: Numerica Corporation



Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6138



http://www.military-space.com/PRcom2



