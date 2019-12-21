Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: QinetiQ to Sponsor Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 in London

SMi Reports: QinetiQ will be sponsoring, exhibiting and presenting at the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London, next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 21, 2019 --(



For those who would like to attend, there is a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by 31 January 2020. Register online at: http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom3



This year, QinetiQ was awarded a production contract for up to $152 million after they won the US Army’s small ground robot competition for its Common Robotic System - Individual or CRS-I program. The robot will come with a variety of payloads and an open architecture to add future capabilities as needed.



With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to have QinetiQ as Sponsor for Military RAS 2020, as well as Gold Sponsor FLIR and Sponsor Lockheed Martin.



On day one of the event, Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager - Land Autonomy, QinetiQ will be presenting on "Moving from Technology Experimentation to a Future Vision of RAS for Land Forces," discussing:



- Broadening our vision of Robotic and Autonomous Systems and how it can be applied to a range of tactical functions

- Understanding how we want to fight in the future and what that means for developing RAS capabilities

- Prioritising information architectures to connect RAS technologies



The updated brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom3



Next year’s highly anticipated meeting will understand the rapidly expanding role of military robots within the modern battlespace with insights from first-class scientists, researchers, academics and senior military figures.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

1-2 April 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: FLIR

Sponsored by: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQ



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Conference, taking place on the 1-2 April 2020 in London, will give delegates an excellent opportunity to meet and network with leading OEMs and international militaries currently procuring RAS to enhance combat effectiveness.For those who would like to attend, there is a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by 31 January 2020. Register online at: http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom3This year, QinetiQ was awarded a production contract for up to $152 million after they won the US Army’s small ground robot competition for its Common Robotic System - Individual or CRS-I program. The robot will come with a variety of payloads and an open architecture to add future capabilities as needed.With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to have QinetiQ as Sponsor for Military RAS 2020, as well as Gold Sponsor FLIR and Sponsor Lockheed Martin.On day one of the event, Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager - Land Autonomy, QinetiQ will be presenting on "Moving from Technology Experimentation to a Future Vision of RAS for Land Forces," discussing:- Broadening our vision of Robotic and Autonomous Systems and how it can be applied to a range of tactical functions- Understanding how we want to fight in the future and what that means for developing RAS capabilities- Prioritising information architectures to connect RAS technologiesThe updated brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom3Next year’s highly anticipated meeting will understand the rapidly expanding role of military robots within the modern battlespace with insights from first-class scientists, researchers, academics and senior military figures.Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems1-2 April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIRSponsored by: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group