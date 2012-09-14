External Hinges from Elesa – Enclosure Doors to Equipment Safety Cut-Off

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 21, 2019 --(



This wide range of hinges and connections in plastic or metal, extends across standard products in technopolymer and SUPER-technoploymer, aluminium, zinc die-cast alloy and stainless steel. There are also different types of fixing, angles of rotation and load capacity. The data sheets for plastic hinges report precise values of performance to enable selection of the right model and size.



Multiple variants of external butt-type hinges are augmented with automatic return, detent and adjustable types. Additional features ensure each hinge is fit for application with safety cut-off, friction resistance, lock facility, compatibility with aluminium frames, hinge adaptors and frame component accessories to make assembly easier.



The Elesa website also has an online configurator which allows customers to check the suitability of the hinge selected, with respect to the loads under real operating conditions, as well as a guide with some pointers to the proper application of plastic hinges or steel hinges. Elesa also present a selection of hinges made in the new colour next to traditional black: grey RAL 7040, created to harmonise the tone of the component with that of the aluminium profiles on which they are installed. Also interesting is the range of metal hinges, including stainless steel hinges that allow a high corrosion resistance for use in environments subject to frequent washing and cleaning cycles. Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/hinges-and-accessories--1



