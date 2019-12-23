Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AirGateway GmbH Press Release

Receive press releases from AirGateway GmbH: By Email RSS Feeds: AirGateway, MIDOCO Mid-Office and Umbrella Faces Announce NDC Partnership

The three companies joined forces to enable travel organisations to elevate NDC bookings providing the foundation for scalability.

Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019 --(



The connectivity between the systems will allow the seamless automation and downstream processing of NDC bookings as known from the legacy systems. The three companies joined forces to enable travel organisations to elevate NDC bookings providing the foundation for scalability.



AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “This three-parts collaboration, brings together the three legs of corporate travel, meaning airline content, traveller profiles, and reporting, proving that NDC and direct-distribution strategies are possible, bringing real innovation to the travel distribution industry while enabling a fully-functional channel totally independent of the established GDS-based channel.”



Steffen Faradi, Managing Director of MIDOCO states: “We see MIDOCO as NDC enabler. Our software suite MIDOCO Mid-office and Umbrella Faces are success factors for establishing NDC as booking channel in Travel Management Companies. We enable travel agents to integrate new technology in existing procedures allowing parallel use of booking sources. NDC booking can now be processed easily in the accustomed manner.”



About AirGateway GmbH

AirGateway GmbH is a Berlin-based B2B airline distribution company connecting airlines with corporate, leisure, offline and online travel agents. AirGateway state-of-the-art technology enables airlines and travel agents to enhance their retailing channels bringing rich content, dynamic pricing, and ancillary services as defined by IATA’s New Distribution Capability standard.



About Midoco Holding GmbH

MIDOCO Holding GmbH, based in Hamburg, provides software for the international travel industry. The subsidiaries, Midoco GmbH, founded 2005 in Hilden and Umbrella Organisation AG, founded in 1995 in Wetzikon, Switzerland, create and market MIDOCO Mid-office, Umbrella.net Mid-office, and Umbrella Faces Profile Automation. The mission of the MIDOCO companies is to optimise the efficiency of workflows in business travel agencies, online and offline travel agencies, and tour operators through automation and connectivity to booking platforms including GDS, NDC and Direct Connect. All systems are PCI/DSS certified. As the leading software for travel organisations in Germany, MIDOCO Mid-office processes annual travel sales worth more than 11 billion euros, including 7 million airline tickets. More than 25,000 parallel users use MIDOCO products daily. Umbrella.net Mid-office is an ERP system for the Swiss travel industry and processes travel revenues of over 2 billion CHF. Umbrella Faces is used by 280 agencies in 68 countries and stores more than two million customer profiles of business travellers from over 80,000 companies worldwide. The two companies employ 67 people in Hilden, Wetzikon and Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Clients include TUI, DER and DER Business Travel, Lufthansa City Center, Fello, Dr. Tigges, CTM, Radius, GlobalStar, Uniglobe, Clarity, ATG, Kuoni, ABB. MIDOCO is active in working groups of the German Travel Association (DRV), Verband Internet Reisevertrieb (VIR), Travel Industry Club (TIC), and the NDC Implementation Forums of the IATA.



Press contact MIDOCO GmbH:



Magnus V. Kunhardt

mkunhardt@midoco.de

Phone: +49 2103 2874 124

Mobile: +49 171 3899982

www.midoco.de and www.umbrella.ch



Press contact AirGateway GmbH:



Jorge Diaz

jorge@airgateway.com

www.airgateway.com



https://airgateway.com/blog/partnerships/airgateway-midoco-and-umbrella-announce-ndc-partnership.html Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- AirGateway GmbH, MIDOCO GmbH and Umbrella AG jointly announce the integration of AirGateway with MIDOCO Mid-office and Umbrella Faces Profile Automation.The connectivity between the systems will allow the seamless automation and downstream processing of NDC bookings as known from the legacy systems. The three companies joined forces to enable travel organisations to elevate NDC bookings providing the foundation for scalability.AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “This three-parts collaboration, brings together the three legs of corporate travel, meaning airline content, traveller profiles, and reporting, proving that NDC and direct-distribution strategies are possible, bringing real innovation to the travel distribution industry while enabling a fully-functional channel totally independent of the established GDS-based channel.”Steffen Faradi, Managing Director of MIDOCO states: “We see MIDOCO as NDC enabler. Our software suite MIDOCO Mid-office and Umbrella Faces are success factors for establishing NDC as booking channel in Travel Management Companies. We enable travel agents to integrate new technology in existing procedures allowing parallel use of booking sources. NDC booking can now be processed easily in the accustomed manner.”About AirGateway GmbHAirGateway GmbH is a Berlin-based B2B airline distribution company connecting airlines with corporate, leisure, offline and online travel agents. AirGateway state-of-the-art technology enables airlines and travel agents to enhance their retailing channels bringing rich content, dynamic pricing, and ancillary services as defined by IATA’s New Distribution Capability standard.About Midoco Holding GmbHMIDOCO Holding GmbH, based in Hamburg, provides software for the international travel industry. The subsidiaries, Midoco GmbH, founded 2005 in Hilden and Umbrella Organisation AG, founded in 1995 in Wetzikon, Switzerland, create and market MIDOCO Mid-office, Umbrella.net Mid-office, and Umbrella Faces Profile Automation. The mission of the MIDOCO companies is to optimise the efficiency of workflows in business travel agencies, online and offline travel agencies, and tour operators through automation and connectivity to booking platforms including GDS, NDC and Direct Connect. All systems are PCI/DSS certified. As the leading software for travel organisations in Germany, MIDOCO Mid-office processes annual travel sales worth more than 11 billion euros, including 7 million airline tickets. More than 25,000 parallel users use MIDOCO products daily. Umbrella.net Mid-office is an ERP system for the Swiss travel industry and processes travel revenues of over 2 billion CHF. Umbrella Faces is used by 280 agencies in 68 countries and stores more than two million customer profiles of business travellers from over 80,000 companies worldwide. The two companies employ 67 people in Hilden, Wetzikon and Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Clients include TUI, DER and DER Business Travel, Lufthansa City Center, Fello, Dr. Tigges, CTM, Radius, GlobalStar, Uniglobe, Clarity, ATG, Kuoni, ABB. MIDOCO is active in working groups of the German Travel Association (DRV), Verband Internet Reisevertrieb (VIR), Travel Industry Club (TIC), and the NDC Implementation Forums of the IATA.Press contact MIDOCO GmbH:Magnus V. Kunhardtmkunhardt@midoco.dePhone: +49 2103 2874 124Mobile: +49 171 3899982www.midoco.de and www.umbrella.chPress contact AirGateway GmbH:Jorge Diazjorge@airgateway.comwww.airgateway.comhttps://airgateway.com/blog/partnerships/airgateway-midoco-and-umbrella-announce-ndc-partnership.html Contact Information AirGateway GmbH

Jorge Diaz

+491775152425



www.airgateway.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AirGateway GmbH Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend