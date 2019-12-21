Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Clearwater’s Own Winter Wonderland Brings Joy to Foster and Adoptive Families in December

Clearwater, FL, December 21, 2019 --(



The annual event gathers a couple hundred families from foster organizations like the Children’s Home Network, Eckerd Connects and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association who have taken part in the celebration.



Foster families – or families needing a little extra help this year – can R.S.V.P. directly to the CCV Center or through their foster parents association. This year’s event will start at 1:30p.m. An estimated 300 gifts will be collected and given away at the event. There is no cost to attend the event.



“I hate the thought of having a foster child in Pinellas County not able to have a toy for the Holidays,” said Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “I am grateful for this event and for the joy it brings to our families.”



“Children in the foster care system can move houses up to 12 times a year,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Many foster parents welcome children with close to no warning and we partnered with Santa to ensure that each child gets a really nice gift for the holiday season.”



Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village that has been raising donations of food and toys for Pinellas families for 27 years. With an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, a Bouncy House, a Giant Slide and the Holiday Express Train. The park has something for everyone.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about the Holiday Fun Event event please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



