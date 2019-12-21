Women Presidents’ Organization Announces New Member Sharon Watkins

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint Press Release

Orlando, FL, December 21, 2019 --(



“I am very pleased to welcome Sharon Watkins to the WPO,” said Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., WPO President, and Founder. “As a peer advisory organization for women business leaders of multi-million dollar companies, WPO membership is highly selective. Sharon’s membership in the WPO is a testament to her incredible success in business.”



Sharon was recently recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of the top 2019 CEOs of the Year. Under her 27 year leadership, RadiusPoint has become one of the top technology and energy expense management firms, focused on providing cost and energy-saving techniques to businesses worldwide. “I am truly grateful to be a part of a prestigious organization like WPO. RadiusPoint has seen the most growth in its history this past year and with progress comes more responsibility,” said Sharon Watkins. “I believe by partnering and coming together with women who are leaders in their respective industries will only strengthen our community here in Orlando and beyond.”



“We could not be more excited to have Sharon Watkins join the Orlando Chapter of the WPO,” said Orlando Chapter Chair Cheryl Anderson. “Through confidential and collaborative peer-learning groups, WPO members learn new strategies for taking their businesses to the next level.”



Requirements for WPO membership include annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company. For more information about membership to the WPO, contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, at tomijane@womenpresidentsorg.com.



About the Women Presidents’ Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook at Women Presidents’ Organization.



For additional information, please contact:

Susan Johnson

Women Presidents’ Organization

sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com

212-688-4114 Office

917-601-5778 Mobile



About RadiusPoint

Founded in 1992, RadiusPoint is a leading provider of Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Utility Expense Management (UEM), Wireless Expense Management (WEM), and Mobile Device Management (MDM) services. With corporate headquarters in Orlando, Florida, RadiusPoint provides a broad portfolio of business and technology solutions to help its clients improve business performance worldwide.



For additional information, please contact:

Vanessa Kennedy

407-657-4169

Vanessa Kennedy

(407) 657-4169



radiuspoint.com



