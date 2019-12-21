Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Clearwater Community Volunteers Bring Holiday Cheers to Lealman Families

Clearwater, FL, December 21, 2019 --(



"I always wonder what people are going to do with the miscellaneous food donated at our Toy and Food Drive," said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “So this year CCV decided to do something about it and provide entire turkey dinners to the families in this low income area.”



The first 30 families that show up at the PAL Center will be given a Turkey, a bag of potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, bread rolls, butter and even an apple pie.



Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village that has been raising donations of food and toys for Pinellas families for 27 years. With an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, a Bouncy House, a Giant Slide and the Holiday Express Train! The park has something for everyone.



Winter Wonderland is open from Wednesday to Sunday until December 22 from 6-9PM please visit visit www.ccvfl.org. The park is located at the corner of Drew Street and N. Fort Harrison Avenue.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Clearwater, FL, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, December 21, starting at 10 am, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will give away 30 full Christmas Dinners to families at the Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) in Lealman. It is a tradition for Winter Wonderland, CCV’s iconic family winter village, to collect food and toys donations for families in need."I always wonder what people are going to do with the miscellaneous food donated at our Toy and Food Drive," said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “So this year CCV decided to do something about it and provide entire turkey dinners to the families in this low income area.”The first 30 families that show up at the PAL Center will be given a Turkey, a bag of potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, bread rolls, butter and even an apple pie.Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village that has been raising donations of food and toys for Pinellas families for 27 years. With an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, a Bouncy House, a Giant Slide and the Holiday Express Train! The park has something for everyone.Winter Wonderland is open from Wednesday to Sunday until December 22 from 6-9PM please visit visit www.ccvfl.org. The park is located at the corner of Drew Street and N. Fort Harrison Avenue.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology FSO