International and National Interns Continue to Choose Tampa Brokerage

www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Tampa, FL, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Offering internship opportunities to both national and international graduates and undergraduates is a popular way to help those who have a goal to work in a specific field gain practical experience. Engel & Völkers South Tampa, specifically, has hired multiple interns from places such as German cities Stuttgart and Berlin. Each Engel & Völkers real estate shop is independently owned and operated. The broker and owner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa, Ray Alexander, has had much success with hiring interns and promoting the career education of such individuals. Alexander comments, “Our interns naturally gravitate to us from Germany, and other parts of the world, due to the Engel & Völkers worldwide reputation and brand standard. The Tampa Bay area and our vibrant Gulf Coast lifestyle also helps attract top talent. We're so pleased and fortunate to have such outstanding students come our way.”Selina Kiewat is an intern from Stuttgart, Germany and has worked at Engel & Völkers South Tampa since August 2019. “Being an intern at Engel & Völkers as a part of my International Business studies gives me the opportunity to apply my knowledge gained in Germany but to also learn a lot about the American way of doing business,” states Kiewat.Engel & Völkers is a European-originated luxury real estate company that grew to the United States and currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries. The Tampa Bay area is home to four of these shops, South Tampa, Belleair, Madeira Beach, and St. Petersburg.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.comwww.belleair.evrealestate.comwww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.comwww.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers South Tampa

