Seynd Launches Global Reseller Program

Seynd, one of the most compatible and automated web push notification services, has launched its reseller partner program for VARs, ISPs, MSPs and eMail marketing consultants.

New York, NY, December 21, 2019 --(



“82% of all companies run email campaigns - but only 18% ever get opened and only about 2.7% click through. Instead, they should consider Web Push Notification. It gets 100% delivery rate, 100% open rate, a 93% read rate and averages 30 times the conversion rate,” says, Ted Finch, CMO of Seynd.



Resellers and consultants who are already working with companies that are doing email campaigns, are having good success with this new approach - which is why Seynd has launched its partner program.



“Qualified resellers can get full access to Seynd Web Push Notification (good for 30,000 subscribers) at no cost. This will help them use it to promote their own business and learn it well enough to help their accounts,” says John Reith, Channel Manager.



The Seynd Partner Program includes pre-qualified leads, free product and market training, and help with SEO landing pages. All partners start at the gold level to ensure competitive margins plus an extra 10% Jumpstart margin for the first 90 days to compensate for the initial learning curve.



Partners can apply at partners.seynd.com or contact John Reith, Channel Manager, at +1-805-603-8968 or email partners@seynd.com.



About Seynd



Seynd, the Easiest, Most Automated Web Push Notification, helps get visitors on your website to opt-in for push messages with a single click (without using emails or forms). Helping you to promote to them (news, specials, blogs) instantly without being blocked by filters.



Jenn Diaz

512-710-7233



https://seynd.com



