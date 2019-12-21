

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Awards Image Gallery RE/MAX Platinum Realty Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: Cindy Esselburn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Cindy Esselburn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office.

Venice, FL, December 21, 2019 --(



Esselburn is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), serving on the Board of Directors for five years and as President of the Board in 2015. She has been involved in community outreach and high school scholarship efforts, and currently serves as Director for Stellar MLS. She also serves on the Affordable/Attainable Workforce Housing Committee for Florida Realtors.



Her commitment to the industry and community earned her the VABR 2016 Volunteer of the Year and 2017 Realtor of the Year awards. She is a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Negotiation Specialist (CNE), and holds the Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and At Home With Diversity (AHWD) designations.



Originally from Akron, Ohio, Esselburn moved to Florida in 2003. Prior to her real estate career, she owned and operated a restaurant in the Sonoma, California, wine region. She enjoys cooking and music.



The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Esselburn can be reached at (941) 786-4731 or cindyesselburn@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Cindy Esselburn has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. With 17 years of local real estate experience, she brings extensive market knowledge and strong negotiation skills.Esselburn is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), serving on the Board of Directors for five years and as President of the Board in 2015. She has been involved in community outreach and high school scholarship efforts, and currently serves as Director for Stellar MLS. She also serves on the Affordable/Attainable Workforce Housing Committee for Florida Realtors.Her commitment to the industry and community earned her the VABR 2016 Volunteer of the Year and 2017 Realtor of the Year awards. She is a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Negotiation Specialist (CNE), and holds the Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and At Home With Diversity (AHWD) designations.Originally from Akron, Ohio, Esselburn moved to Florida in 2003. Prior to her real estate career, she owned and operated a restaurant in the Sonoma, California, wine region. She enjoys cooking and music.The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Esselburn can be reached at (941) 786-4731 or cindyesselburn@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty