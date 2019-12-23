Life Care Services Awarded Management Contract for Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Press Releases Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Press Release

Virginia Beach, VA, December 23, 2019 --



Virginia’s top resident-governed, co-op retirement community, Atlantic Shores Retirement Community features 667 residences, including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care. The community is known for its comprehensive range of services, social activities, amenities, award-winning cuisine, and full continuum of on-site medical services.



According to Atlantic Shores Board of Directors Independent Director and Treasurer Donna Kelsey, “After much research, LCS was chosen to lead Atlantic Shores in a changing and complex senior housing marketplace. We’re eager to utilize their resources and expertise to complement our management and staff in expanding value for our residents, and promoting the unique lifestyle offered at Atlantic Shores.”



Rick Exline, Executive Vice President/Senior Director of Life Plan Communities for Life Care Services, added, “Atlantic Shores is an exceptional community filled with active and engaged residents. We look forward to working with their board of directors to extend Atlantic Shores’ reputation as one of the finest senior living communities in the region.”



About Life Care Services®

Life Care Services, An LCS Company, is the second-largest operator of senior living communities in the nation and has expertise in the management of both Continuing Care/Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, Life Care Services has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. At Life Care Services, Experience is Everything™. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.



About Atlantic Shores Retirement Community

Beth Pursley

952-221-4717



www.atlanticshoresliving.com



