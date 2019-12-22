NOA Labs at CES 2020, How We Take Ideas Beyond Product Development

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NOA Labs Press Release

From January 7 to January 10, 2020, NOA Labs will be exhibiting in Eureka Park at CES 2020. Hosting more than 900 startups from every corner of the globe, Eureka Park provides startups and innovators with a unique global stage to showcase their ingenuity, making it the perfect place for new products to be funded and for new partnerships to be formed.

Las Vegas, NV, December 22, 2019 --(



Hosting more than 900 startups from every corner of the globe, Eureka Park provides startups and innovators with a unique global stage to showcase their ingenuity, making it the perfect place for new products to be funded and for new partnerships to be formed. So to further help propel product ideas from innovators and startups at CES into marketplaces, NOA Labs will be exhibiting its product development services for the second year in a row at Eureka Park.



How We Take Ideas Beyond Product Development



Bringing product ideas to market today is more challenging than it ever has been. Startups don’t necessarily have the experience in areas like electronics to turn their idea into a product. But the same is true for more established companies. To venture into new product lines or markets can require acquiring new expertise or even new teams – which can be time-consuming and costly for even established enterprises as well. But on top of all this, once a product has been developed, promoting it well in the market is another challenge. And this is how NOA Labs is

able to help in these areas.



If you’re a startup that is looking for an end-to-end product solution to help launch its product or a larger enterprise that is looking to outsource certain stages of development, NOA Labs is able to help with the development at any stage – from design, prototyping, manufacturing to logistics.



With no MOQ, NOA Labs offers the opportunity to test ideas and then ramp up production – all while providing full transparency and 360° IP protection. And once your product is developed, manufactured and ready for market, NOA Labs' marketing services are able to accelerate your products’ attention in the marketplace, allowing you to test the market and sell much sooner.



Join NOA Labs at CES for Free Project Consultations



NOA Labs will be located at Booth 51845 in Eureka Park – where you can get a free hardware consultation to discover how NOA Labs can help your project take off. Also joining NOA Labs will be two startups whose first time it will be exhibiting at CES – Samsara and Teracube.



Samsara is a startup that NOA Labs has worked with at various stages of product development, helping them revolutionize the travel industry by developing a complete smart solution in a sleek luggage design. Teracube is the startup behind the world’s first smartphone with a 4-year warranty, which it hopes will reduce the impact on the planet by extending the lifespan of smartphones; by working with NOA Labs, this will be its first major exhibition of its smartphone.



By joining and discussing with NOA Labs and their clients directly in person, you can learn more about the development and marketing benefits your project can gain from working with NOA Labs – such as better focus on your business and faster market delivery for your product.



About NOA Labs



Founded in 2012, NOA Labs is a German-owned company specializing in product design, product development and manufacturing. Located in Shenzhen, China, our focus includes IoT, hardware, smart devices, wearables, and more. With more than 25 in-house engineers, we can help you design and develop any part of your next product – such as electronics, mechanical, firmware, software, app and cloud. And with an extensive network of manufacturers around the Pearl River Delta, our Supply Chain Management team can handle any of your prototyping, manufacturing and logistics needs. Our mission is to make it easier for more innovators, startups, and enterprises from all over the world to get their ideas and projects into markets as fully developed products.



Contact Us



If you want to discuss your project, how we can help your marketing, or simply want to discuss opportunities with us, then please contact us:



Christopher Boucher – chris@noa-labs.com

Head of Business Development



Elliot Lloyd – elliot@noa-labs.com

Marketing Specialist

Chris Boucher

+8618566751470



www.noa-labs.com



