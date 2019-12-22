Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

EMKA hygiene locks set high standards for food industry equipment with renowned food machinery manufacturer Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG.

Coventry, United Kingdom, December 22, 2019



Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG has been driving the development, production and sale of high-quality, high-performance cutters, mixers, grinders and ultra-fine shredders for the production of sausage and meat products for 175 years.



Since the hygiene regulations in the food industry are immensely high and new certifications are always necessary, it was essential to optimise specific machine components. The EMKA hygiene quarter-turn provided to be the optimal solution for a mix of price/performance, as the lock can be integrated into existing machines with little effort.



The quarter-turn complies with protection class IP69K. It is dustproof, even at low vacuum in the housing (<= 20mbar) and waterproof from four spray directions. The stainless steel components are robust and easy to clean, and can withstand the jet of a high-pressure cleaner, for example, to enable efficient “cleaning in place.” Seydelmann’s project manager Jochen Goos, MBA Operations Manager, and Johannes Wamsler, Design Manager, were particularly impressed by the time-saving aspect. “Thanks to the EMKA quarter-turns, we can now install and uninstall our machine linings much more quickly and easily, especially during maintenance work. We save a lot of time and can concentrate on other core tasks,” says Jochen Goos.



