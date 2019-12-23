36th Season at the Bridgestone Winter Driving School Underway

Press Releases Bridgestone Winter Driving School Press Release

Steamboat Springs, CO, December 23, 2019 --(



“Steamboat’s recent multi-day storm brought copious amounts of snow and frigid temps, absolutely perfect conditions for track preparation prior to opening day,” said Mark Cox, director of the Bridgestone Winter Driving School. “For more than three and a half decades our team of driving professionals have been coaching everyone from new drivers to career racers how to conquer winters worst on our ultra-slick tracks. With special thanks to our title sponsor Bridgestone, and fleet sponsor Toyota, we continue to teach the necessary skills to make driving in any condition safer and more enjoyable.”



A broad range of 2020 model-year Toyota vehicles equipped with Bridgestone’s revolutionary Blizzak tires (WS90 and DM-V2) are standard equipment in the school’s safety and performance programs.



The Bridgestone Winter Driving School is scheduled to operate seven days a week through early March. Half-day, full day, multi-day performance, corporate and private courses are available. All courses on a variety of levels are taught by driving professionals with years of experience in many facets of motorsports.



The Bridgestone Winter Driving School’s headquarters are located at 2300 Mount Werner Circle at The Shops at The Steamboat Grand, across from the Steamboat Resort Transportation Center.



For additional information, register for classes, sign up for the new BWDS newsletter, or purchase materials, visit winterdrive.com, or call 1.800.WHY.SKID/1.800.949.7543. Follow us on Facebook (@BWDS.Steamboat), Instagram (@whyskidsteamboat), and on Twitter (@WDrivingSchool). Reviews can be found on Yelp and TripAdvisor.



About the Bridgestone Winter Driving School

Cathy Wiedemer

970.291.9013



www.winterdrive.com

Mark Cox

mcox@drivingsciences.com



