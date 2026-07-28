Automotive News
Automotive news covering aftermarket, classic cars, motorcycles and bikes, off-road trucks and SUVs, minivans, snowmobiles, ATVs, as well as information, products and services pertaining to owners, manufacturers and industry professionals.
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Garnadi Opens Private Pre-Orders for Its Inaugural Hypercar
Production will be limited to fewer than 50 hyper-personalized, investment-grade vehicles annually - July 22, 2026 - Garnadi
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
10 Things Every Tradesperson Should Do Before Buying a Used Van, by Dragon Vans
With over 50 years of industry experience, Dragon Vans knows a thing or two about used vans. This is a helpful guide for tradespeople who are looking to purchase a used van. They look at different aspects which you should consider when buying. From mileage to service history, and everything in between. - July 06, 2026 - Dragon Vans
Lightning Motors Corporation Unveils 600+ HP “Strength in Lightness” Bonneville Program
Lightning Motors Corporation returns to the Bonneville Salt Flats with a next-generation (beyond 218) electric land-speed platform targeting 600+ HP. Built on the “Strength in Lightness” philosophy, it combines niobium-alloyed chassis technology, the EDGE Modular Powertrain Platform and lightweight structural engineering to maximize performance while minimizing mass. The program serves as both a record attempt and a technology demonstrator for future high-performance electric propulsion systems. - July 02, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam
Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
Novus Hi-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered ADAS and Fleet Safety Technologies at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026
Novus Hi-Tech will showcase its AI-powered ADAS, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet safety solutions at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune. As a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, the company will demonstrate technologies for collision avoidance, driver fatigue detection, telematics, and fleet intelligence. The solutions support safety compliance, reduce operational risks, and help fleet operators improve efficiency and driver performance. - June 09, 2026 - Novus Hi-Tech
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and... - May 01, 2026 - Moveon Technologies
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum
The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities. - April 28, 2026 - Worn & Driven
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments. The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help... - April 08, 2026 - Agile Auto
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
DV Crash Course™ Launches to Help Drivers Recover Post Accident Diminished Value
New Method Addresses the $25 Billion Blind Spot in U.S. Auto Insurance - March 30, 2026 - DV Crash Course LLC
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
ADS and Gamma Scientific Release Joint White Paper on Practical Path to NHTSA ADB Compliance
A forward-compatible framework for OEMs and test labs bridging IIHS headlamp testing and U.S. ADB regulatory requirements. Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB... - March 18, 2026 - Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC for Customer Experience
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC Inktel has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala ceremony in New York City. Led by CEO Ricky Arriola and Director Erwin Jacobo, the firm earned two Gold awards for Achievement in CX and Customer Service Success, plus two Bronze awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Automation. These accolades solidify Inktel’s status as a global leader in BPO and innovation. - March 06, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
ChargeSmart EV Brings DC Fast Charging to Hamburg, NY
New site at Arby’s on Camp Road delivers up to 320 kW across 4 ports — open now. - March 01, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Wanda K. Parker Named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wanda K. Parker of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, has been named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinguished honor recognizes her outstanding leadership and dedication in the automotive industry. Parker is... - February 27, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
He Lost His Home to Fire - Now He's "Circumdriving" the World... By Car
Historic First Circumnavitation of Eurasia By Car, by two entrepreneurs who just fell in love, lost their home in the 2025 LA fires, and their dog. Two-Year, 112,000-Kilometer Expedition Departed Rome One Week Ago, Will Touch Four Oceans and 75 Countries Before Returning to Starting Point. - February 16, 2026 - Circumdriving
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
White Stone Marketing Supports Celebration Exotic Car Festival Benefiting Make-A-Wish for Third Consecutive Year
Digital Partnership Fuels Growth for Nationally Ranked Charity Car Festival; Over $7M Raised for Children’s Charities - January 22, 2026 - White Stone Marketing
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Commonwealth Kia Unveils Newly Renovated, State-of-the-Art Dealership in Lawrence, MA, Enhancing the Customer and Service Experience
Commonwealth Kia announced the unveiling of its newly renovated dealership facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The updated, state-of-the-art building features a modernized showroom, upgraded customer areas, and an improved service experience designed to increase comfort, efficiency, and convenience for drivers across the Merrimack Valley. - January 21, 2026 - Commonwealth Motors