Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

TWX Auto Focuses on Bringing High Quality Car Care Products to Consumers TWX Auto, today's choice of thousands of car detailing professionals around the world, recently introduced their new line of car detailing products in Europe. The professional kit contains a comprehensive package of products to enable anyone to effortlessly clean, maintain and extend the life of its... - December 18, 2019 - TWX Auto

John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field. About John R. Hill John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

MOTOR Introduces New Product to Help Medium- and Heavy-Duty Parts Sellers Easily List and Sell Their Parts on the eBay Marketplace MOTOR now offers a new product to assist medium- and heavy-duty parts sellers reach additional customers by selling their parts in the eBay marketplace. - November 27, 2019 - MOTOR Information Systems

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates the Season of Giving with Charitable "Stocking Get One, Give One" Sweepstakes Car insurance company to spread holiday cheer by gifting 430 six-foot-tall, toy-filled holiday stockings to sweepstakes winners and non-profits in 11 states. - November 25, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

TWX Auto Produces Innovative Car Detailing Products for Europe TWX Auto, a car detailing company situated in Germany, has recently presented their products online in Europe. Its services and products are now available to all present and prospective clients around the continent. A large variety of products for interior and exterior car maintenance, including waterless... - November 20, 2019 - TWX Auto

BYD, Toyota Agree to Establish Joint Company for Battery Electric Vehicle Research and Development BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that they have signed an agreement to establish a joint company to research and development for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The new R&D company, which will work on designing and developing BEVs (including platform)... - November 13, 2019 - BYD

BYD Honors Veterans by Hiring Them BYD (Build Your Dreams) does more than just honor veterans. BYD makes it a point to hire them. BYD is the only battery-electric vehicle manufacturer that has both a union workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which includes a commitment to facilitating the entry of veterans into the manufacturing... - November 12, 2019 - BYD

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

MOTOR Magazine Receives 2019 Tabbie Award MOTOR Magazine was honored with a 2019 Tabbie Award by the Trade Association Business Publications International. - October 30, 2019 - MOTOR Information Systems

Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas Car Show, Set to Take Place November 10, 2019, on the Streets of Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale Florida Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas set to take place Nov. 10; Broward’s second annual automotive event showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world on stunning display along on the streets of Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard. - October 29, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

FACTON at the Cost Engineering Summit 2019 EPC software manufacturer FACTON is presenting its solutions for enterprise-wide product costing at the Cost Engineering Summit in Fulda on October 30, 2019. FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda will be discussing the impact new mobility trends have on production in the automotive sector. - October 18, 2019 - FACTON

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Bradley A. Pistotnik is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2019 Attorney of the Year Bradley A. Pistotnik is featured in Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Bradley is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases, as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. - October 13, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

SideHustle Surpasses 200K Users Within First 3 Months Crowd Share is the next gen economy that has exploded recently with the rise of companies like Airbnb, Uber, Kickstarter and Postmates, building on a concept globally scaled by Craigslist, eBay and other open-platform marketplaces. On Monday, the SideHustle app hit a major milestone by having 200,000... - October 03, 2019 - SideHustle App Inc.

FACTON Holds First-Ever Cost Smarter – the European Conference for Enterprise Product Costing Software supplier FACTON is holding its User Conference for the first time in Potsdam under the new name “Cost Smarter – the Conference for Enterprise Product Costing” on December 12, 2019. The conference will cover costing industry trends and is positioning the topic of electronics costing as one of its key agenda items. The conference will also present new EPC solutions and offer a forum for discussing software-specific issues with users. - October 03, 2019 - FACTON

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregon Top Workplaces 2019 Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

BYD 60-Foot Battery Electric Bus Completes Full Altoona Pass/Fail Test BYD’s K11M became the first battery electric transit bus of its size to complete the full 15,000-mile durability test in an impressive 106 days, setting the bar high for all other bus manufacturers. - October 02, 2019 - BYD

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

autopom! Unveils New Texting/SMS Service for Customers autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry thanks to its new texting and SMS service. - September 26, 2019 - autopom!

BYD to Unveil New Transit Bus and Motor Coach BYD (Build Your Dreams) will unveil two new all-electric, zero-emission vehicles – a new transit bus and a new motor coach - at BusCon 2019, held at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis Sept. 23-25. BYD will display its K7M-ER transit bus and the C9M Motor Coach at BusCon, dubbed... - September 25, 2019 - BYD

MOTOR Data Drives New Technologies at AAPEX 2019 MOTOR Information Systems will demonstrate exciting data solutions for the future at the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition. - September 24, 2019 - MOTOR Information Systems

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Calling All Volunteers for 7th Annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche invites you to join the action and get involved by volunteering at this prestigious automotive event. - September 13, 2019 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance