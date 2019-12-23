Hloyal Management and PR Brings First Film Production to Port Lavaca, TX

Hloyal Management and PR, whose CEO is William B Harris, a true son of Port Lavaca which is a beautiful coastal city that has a most beautiful view of the Gulf of Mexico, It is a Texas hidden gem. The thirty-year-old entrepreneur is so excited and this is one of his motivations to bring his success to his hometown, community. Also to bring awareness to this beautiful coastal city which has been overlooked.

Victoria, TX, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Hloyal Management and PR CEO, fonder William Harris says, "Things are finally coming full circle," the ambitious, unyielding thirty-year-old entrepreneur is proud to announce that his hometown of Port Lavaca, Texas has been selected the filming location for television series titled "O' shea" which is centered around the lead male character O' shea Edwards who is battling to make change in his community dealing with political tension, equality, death threats. Directing this series is director Eric Hunter who came across William Harris posting on his Facebook page about this beautiful, historic city on the coast, immediately reached out to William, the rest is history. Involving the community, also casting local extras from the city, helping some people finally live out their dream, William Harris also says, "It is time to bring it home, I would not be the person I am today if it wasn't for growing up in this amazing city." The production crew is rolling into the city of Port Lavaca on January 2nd.