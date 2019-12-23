PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Glamour Dolls Lip Kits Now on Amazon


Glamour Dolls is launching on Amazon with their two piece lip kit. Each set includes a Mattenetic Lipstick and Gloss Snob. The collection will consist of six different color matchups to inspire customers.

Montclair, NJ, December 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Glamour Dolls is launching their vegan and cruelty-free makeup on Amazon with their two piece Lip Service bundle.

These sets are part of an Amazon exclusives collection where customers can purchase bundled products at a discount.

Customers can view the collection at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RSYW92F

Six Shades: With Mattenetic shades, you'll find the color that matches your mood: spark, a nude beige; ignite, a nude petal; activate, a mauve nude; power, a mauve pink; resist, a chestnut rose; and charge, a mulberry.

Change it up: Each full-coverage lipstick comes with Gloss $nob, an ultra-shine clear lipgloss in glass slipper. For a powerful first impression, customers can wear the lip matte, or add the gloss for a flirty look.

Full-coverage: One swipe is all a customer needs for full-pigment lip color.

Epic Wear: The long lasting lipstick provides the wear of a lip stain with the comfort of a tube. All six pink, mauve, and nude lipstick options are rich in nourishing castor seed oil for the ultimate in moisture. The Gloss $nob provides added comfort and shine.

Vegan and Cruelty-Free: Like all Glamour Doll makeup, no animals were harmed in the making of the Mattenetic lip gloss sets.
