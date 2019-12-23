Glamour Dolls Lip Kits Now on Amazon

Press Releases Glamour Dolls Press Release

Glamour Dolls is launching on Amazon with their two piece lip kit. Each set includes a Mattenetic Lipstick and Gloss Snob. The collection will consist of six different color matchups to inspire customers.

Montclair, NJ, December 23, 2019 --(



These sets are part of an Amazon exclusives collection where customers can purchase bundled products at a discount.



Customers can view the collection at



Six Shades: With Mattenetic shades, you'll find the color that matches your mood: spark, a nude beige; ignite, a nude petal; activate, a mauve nude; power, a mauve pink; resist, a chestnut rose; and charge, a mulberry.



Change it up: Each full-coverage lipstick comes with Gloss $nob, an ultra-shine clear lipgloss in glass slipper. For a powerful first impression, customers can wear the lip matte, or add the gloss for a flirty look.



Full-coverage: One swipe is all a customer needs for full-pigment lip color.



Epic Wear: The long lasting lipstick provides the wear of a lip stain with the comfort of a tube. All six pink, mauve, and nude lipstick options are rich in nourishing castor seed oil for the ultimate in moisture. The Gloss $nob provides added comfort and shine.



Vegan and Cruelty-Free: Like all Glamour Doll makeup, no animals were harmed in the making of the Mattenetic lip gloss sets.

