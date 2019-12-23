Ellipsis Technologies Partners with LEAD Greenville for Form Spam Protection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LEAD Greenville Press Release

Greenville, SC, December 23, 2019



LEAD Greenville was created to bridge the community and law enforcement together in the name of appreciation and gratitude. LEAD Greenville gives the community an opportunity to say thank you to all the law enforcement personnel throughout Greenville County.



The Human Presence™ technology is a web security software technology that enables website owners to invisibly validate the presence of human visitors to their sites while flagging and deflecting traffic from automated and often malicious “spambots.” With the Human Presence™ solution, site owners can eliminate the need for testing human visitors, thus improving the user experience while taking positive action to prevent form spam.



Unwanted site traffic from bots is a constant source of threat and irritation for site owners and operators. Many websites today combat this problem by forcing all visitors to solve various Turing Tests, e.g. puzzles or tests where users are required to type in difficult-to-read characters such as CAPTCHA in order to prove they are human.



While partially effective, CAPTCHA-type solutions are not only intrusive but frustrate site visitors and decrease user satisfaction, at a real and significant cost to website owners. Human Presence™ solves this problem with proprietary algorithmic models that monitor and measure user behavior patterns in the background to determine in real-time whether the behavioral characteristics of each site visitor match historical human patterns and should continue on the site unencumbered.



The Human Presence™ solution is completely transparent and frictionless to the site visitor. Human Presence™ utilizes proprietary technology to identify the non-human behavior within milliseconds and allows human visitors to proceed without interference while choosing to automatically block the suspicious non-human traffic without the use of outdated and unreliable CAPTCHA Turing Tests. Moreover, Human Presence™ identifies and blocks non-browser spambots that are making automated HTTP requests to a form’s action clogging up a site's blog comments, contact, lead-gen, newsletter sign-up, and all other web forms. This allows the site owner to provide a totally seamless user experience for their actual human customers while identifying and defending against spam bots and other malicious traffic.



The Human Presence™ technology is based on a set of proprietary algorithms, human behavior analysis, advanced risk detection, and machine learning techniques. The machine learning tools allow the Ellipsis Human Presence Technology™ model to evolve and continually improve over time, providing highly sensitive discrimination between human and bot behaviors. It is currently available as a Shopify app, a Wordpress plug-in and through Drupal or Magento.



As Ellipsis CEO Bill West explains, “We developed the Human Presence™ technology to solve the problems that site owners had experienced using traditional techniques to detect bot traffic. Our approach is unique in that it focuses on modeling human behaviors, rather than just spotting bot markers to clearly identify a human presence on the site. With the Human Presence™ solution, we can greatly improve the user experience for human site visitors by invisibly detecting spam bots and other malicious bots while eliminating the need to subject human site visitors to validation testing of any kind.”



About Ellipsis Technologies:

Ellipsis is a software technology company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina that has developed a proprietary web security technology, Human Presence™, which allows a website owner to invisibly detect human site visitors while quarantining all suspicious visitors or bots.



For more information please contact Ellipsis at info@ellipsistech.io or visit the Ellipsis website at www.ellipsistech.io.



About LEAD Greenville:

The LEAD Greenville goal is to bridge the community and law enforcement together in the name of appreciation and gratitude. LEAD Greenville gives the community an opportunity to say thank you to all the law enforcement personnel in Greenville County including Greenville, Greer, Traveler’s Rest, Mauldin, Simpsonville, & Fountain Inn. Our sponsors are honored to host this event to the men and women who courageously dedicate their lives to serve the citizens of their communities every day. To find out more information, please visit: www.LEADupstate.com. For sponsorship or other support opportunities, please email: hello@LEADupstate.com. Maureen West

864-301-4352



ellipsistech.io



