National Van Lines Director Named to NJWMA Board

About National Van Lines

Broadview, IL, December 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines executive Dick Scaffa has been appointed to the New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association's Board of Directors.

He serves on three NJWMA committees: Mentorship, Move for Hunger and Circle of Excellence.

"This is a very active state association that's been involved with the state police in rogue-mover sting operations," Dick said of NJWMA's role as consumer guardians and protectors of the relocation industry's reputation. "During one operation, they issued summonses to 60 different unlicensed movers."

Rogue movers are essentially scammers who attempt to defraud consumers by using various unscrupulous or illegal tactics.

NJWMA also is advocating for movers by fighting a bill New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is pushing to eliminate owner-operators in the state. A report Murphy commissioned indicates independent contractors face limited benefits vs. full-time employees, including overtime and the right to unionize. The industry disagrees.

"This group works together like no other group of movers I've seen," Dick said. "They share best practices freely and I believe that will be a great benefit to our NVL agents. It will also provide me insight into how a successful state organization is run. Plus, I'll be able to pass some ideas along to our agents in other state organizations."

"We're excited about the two-way information conduit Dick's appointment creates," NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. "The dialog generated will prove invaluable, I believe, to NVL and NJWMA."

Dick is Director of Sales Development for National Van Lines' Eastern Region, which encompasses the entire Eastern Seaboard and stretches inland to include Pennsylvania and West Virginia. His nearly 40 years in moving and storage include agency and corporate positions. He lives in southern New Jersey.

About National Van Lines

We make moving easy. Evolving from a circa 1900 Chicago pony-and-wagon operation to a 1929 motorized interstate mover to today's globe-spanning long-distance relocation experts, National Van Lines excels at providing stress-reducing residential/commercial relocation and storage solutions. Whether your move is big or small, we handle it all with nationally recognized customer service, award-winning drivers and unparalleled attention to detail. Our cross-country moving company holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating.

