FL Life Coach, Soulga with Michelle, Reveals 7 Steps to Achieving Stress-Free Life & More Rewarding Career Using The Principles of Oola

Sometimes it can be tricky keeping our lives balanced in this unbalanced world. Having an Oola Life Coach can ease this process & help you remain accountable so that your life is smooth sailing. Learning the Oola way is so intriguing that everyone will want to find out about it.

michelle@soulgalifecoach.com Orlando, FL, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Overwhelming debt. Marriages on life support. Time bandits that leave no extra room for family time, friends, or fun. "This is what our do-more, buy-more and be-more culture has brought us to," says life coach Michelle Kalkan. It all adds up to overscheduled and overworked lives that are out of balance.But there is an answer.In fact, a 7-step formula Kalkan uses with clients is designed to bring balance, lower stress, and make space for a life of purpose, success and satisfaction:Fitness: Eating whole foods and eliminating sugar, processed foods, and bad fats brings about the mental clarity, confidence and high energy needed to focus on goals in the other 6 areas of your life.Finance: Eliminating debt, and the accompanying stress it brings returns personal finances to a more manageable routine where monthly budgeting, auto-saving for retirement, and planning major purchases are the norm.Family: "If you’re not working on your marriage, says Kalkan, you’re working on your divorce." Additionally, focusing on your inner circle family (and protecting them from toxic family "outliers") eliminates relationship drama and creates a safe environment for kids to grow.Field: Studies show up to 70% of people hate their jobs. If that describes you, Kalkan advises to create a plan to safely transition into a new role (or new field entirely) is key.Faith: While Kalkan doesn’t tell clients what to believe, "having an active faith walk, with prayerful meditation time, church affiliation, and regular study, keeps people balanced."Friends: Friends influence our life, career and relationship decisions, so "reverse-engineering" the friendships you want is crucial. And friends who create drama? Decide whether to have a crucial conversation or simply unfriend, unfollow, delete.Fun: Adding everyday fun and bigger "bucket list" trips and experiences not only adds to the joy of life, it delivers physiological benefits like lower stress and beneficial human connection. Yet too many adults plan to wait until retirement."Achieving a life of contentment, vibrant good health, ample finances, and supportive relationships is possible with good planning," says Kalkan whose 10-week coaching process moves clients quickly through the seven areas to achieve the life they dream of and deserve.About Michelle Kalkan:Michelle Kalkan helps clients identify those goals and actions that create a balanced life, and is certified to coach the process by Drs. Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl, International bestselling authors of Oola: Finding Balance in an Unbalanced World. To learn more and receive helpful life tools, visit https://www.liveoola.com/?ref=fe87f4.Media Contact:Michelle Kalkan(407) 404-4476michelle@soulgalifecoach.com Contact Information Soulga with Michelle

