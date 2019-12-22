Luxury REALTOR® Kevin Owens Represents First Resale of Award-Winning "Cheval" Floor Plan in White Horse Community

Press Releases Kevin Owens, REALTOR Press Release

Camelot Homes is one of Arizona’s most prestigious family-owned local homebuilders. With 50+ years’ experience building thousands of homes in Arizona’s finest communities, Camelot Homes has established an unparalleled tradition of home building pride and excellence.



"I knew from the first time that I toured the model home of this floor plan that the ‘Cheval’ was unique. I loved how the exterior living spaces integrated with the interior spaces and the how the beamed great room serves as a centerpiece of the home,” said Kevin Owens. “I am thrilled to be selected to represent this home, which is positioned on one of the best interior lots in the community, offering mountain and city light views.”



With over a decade of experience in selling metro Phoenix real estate, Kevin Owens' name is synonymous with Valley of the Sun real estate. As a Scottsdale native, Kevin Owens is known in the industry for his unique property marketing strategies and expert representation, making him a frontrunner in the Phoenix metro area residential real estate industry. Kevin ranks in the top 1% of Phoenix-area real estate agents and in the top 5% of agents worldwide for sales production.



“The current owner has done a remarkable job of finishing the home with sophisticated finishes but has never actually lived in the home. This gives the lucky buyer of this property the chance to buy a home that is essentially brand new,” adds Owens. The luxury property will hit the market in January of 2020 and is listed at $3.25m.



About North&Co.:

About North&Co.:

Voted the #1 real estate company in Arizona by "Ranking Arizona" for 2019, North&Co. has quickly become one of the fastest-growing boutique real estate brokerages in Arizona, and has proven itself to be an industry leader, both on a local and national level. The company is driven by its people-first business model and has become known for its innovative infrastructure, dynamic operations and creative marketing strategies designed to exclusively support full-time, production-based, and professional sales agents.

