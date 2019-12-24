PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Eat Black Owned

Press Release

Receive press releases from Eat Black Owned: By Email RSS Feeds:

Website to Find Black Owned Eateries Comes to Canada


Toronto, Canada, December 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A 2018 Nielen report stated that black consumers in the United States spend $1.2 trillion dollars annually. That number is expected to grow to $2 billion in the next few years. However, many black owned businesses only get a small percentage of those dollars. There are several factors for this, but insufficient financial capital to support the business is at the top of the list.

This was the reason for Edward Dillard to create EatBlackOwned.com. Launched in June, 2019, eatblackowned.com gives black owned restaurants, cafes, diners, and bakeries more online exposure. Users can locate eateries that are near their geographic location. Or users can search by city, county, or address.

“I wanted to make a website that was user friendly, and had more black owned restaurants listed than any other directory,” Edward Dillard said. “Because of slavery, segregation, and past laws by the U.S. Government to oppress black people, there’s a huge racial wealth gap in this country. I think we (African Americans) need to do everything in our power to bring ourselves up, and too close this gap.”

“After launching the site, I started receiving emails for requests in other countries,” Dillard said. The website started with a little over 2000 restaurants listed in the United States. “Toronto is the largest and most visited city in Canada. Its multicultural landscape is also home to many black-owned businesses. It’s only right for us to expand there. We will then move into Montreal, and other parts of Canada. By the end of 2020, we plan on being across seas in the U.K.”

There’s a page to submit new businesses. “Free listings and featured listings are available. “I’m hoping people will visit eatblackowned.com, and find a new business to patronize and get some great food. Listings are added everyday, so users should come back to our site to see what’s new,” Dillard ended the conversation.
Contact Information
Eat Black Owned
Edward Dillard
302-256-3493
Contact
https://www.eatblackowned.com
Admin@eatblackowned.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eat Black Owned
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help