Westchester Business Organization to Host Business Networking Dinner Event Series

The Professionals in Business Networking Dinner is an event developed to bring together like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs and executives for an extraordinary networking dining experience.

Westchester County, NY, December 25, 2019



January 21, 2020 event will feature guest speaker, Dr. Jamil Sayegh of Jamil Sayegh Solutions, a local business expert who will introduce you to strategies to help push yourself to see beyond the horizons and develop goals and a vision that can take your business to the next level.



Attendees of these events will experience an extraordinary networking dining experience with local professionals plus join in the evenings interactive and informative discussions and topics that impact their business’ growth throughout the year.



The Professionals in Business Dinner will include cocktails & conversations from 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm, followed by an opportunity for attendees to introduce their business services and/or products and an educational session from industry experts, then closing the evening with additional cocktails and conversations networking gathering.



“The Professionals in Business Networking Dinner Event Series is intended to provide individuals and business owners an opportunity to meet like-minded people after work and gain development and growth strategies to enhance their business without disrupting their busy work day,” says Founder, Theresa Todman.



Westchester Networking for Professionals is also accepting Professionals in Business Networking Event Series sponsorships for those businesses interested in promoting and marketing their business to our community of professionals. Sponsorships are available for one event or a series of events and offers maximum marketing exposure and visibility presented in print, electronically, WNFP’s website and social media outlets. Sponsorship investment range from $200 - $1,000. WNFP members receive discount on sponsorship options.



Early bird discount tickets are now available for purchase at WNFP’s website for a limited time.



For event registration and sponsorship information, visit Westchester Networking for Professionals at https://www.wnfp.org or call (914) 266- 0347.



About Westchester Networking for Professionals

Michelle Jones

(914) 266-0347



https://www.wnfp.org



