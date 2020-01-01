PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Wanshih Electronic Co., Ltd.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Wanshih Electronic Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Wanshih Electronic Showcases Cable Assembly and Smart Antenna Solutions at Embedded World 2020


Wanshih Electronic is going to participate in 2020 Embedded World held in Nürnberg, Germany, from 25 to 27 February 2020. They are going to present their professional solutions to respond to demand and a lot of different solutions of cable assemblies and smart antenna for various applications will be displayed at Hall 3 Booth 3-613. All are welcome to visit and discuss your request.

New Taipei City, Taiwan, January 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Wanshih Electronic, a Taiwan professional OEM/ODM manufacturer of cable assemblies, is going to exhibit at Embedded World 2020 held in Nuremberg, Germany, from 25 to 27 February 2020. Different solutions of cable assemblies and smart antenna for various applications will be displayed at Hall 3 Booth 3-613. They will present professional solutions to satisfy your demand.

The core technology - Micro Coaxial cable assemblies will be presented for different applications, like robot or IP cam. Micro coax cable from AWG36 to AWG46 shows how excellent soldering technology of internal cable has been utilized to make such tinny cable which is thinner than a single hair. Also, different specification of cables can be customized to meet customers’ project request.

Another technology is external cable which will be demonstrated in manner of a variety of functional cable solutions including USB type C cable; MFi certified Lightning cable, HDMI cable aimed for VR application of the intelligent field, Fakra cable, around view cable and lots of vehicle cable for automotive field. Moreover, industrial cable such as waterproof cable, high temperature cable, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) cable, Human Machine Interface (HMI) cable or terminal block cable for industrial field will be exhibited as well. Visitors will see how cables connect with various connectors perfectly and how flexible the cable assemblies are made with micro coaxial cable.

You are welcome to visit Wanshih (Hall 3 Booth 3-613) when visiting Embedded World 2020 and experience different cable assembly solutions and smart antenna design. Please check more information on the website: www.wanshih.com.tw
Contact Information
Wanshih Electronic Co., Ltd.
Grace Su
886-2-2298-8066
Contact
www.wanshih.com.tw/?lang=en
Marketing

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wanshih Electronic Co., Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help