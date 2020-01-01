Wanshih Electronic Showcases Cable Assembly and Smart Antenna Solutions at Embedded World 2020

Wanshih Electronic is going to participate in 2020 Embedded World held in Nürnberg, Germany, from 25 to 27 February 2020. They are going to present their professional solutions to respond to demand and a lot of different solutions of cable assemblies and smart antenna for various applications will be displayed at Hall 3 Booth 3-613. All are welcome to visit and discuss your request.





The core technology - Micro Coaxial cable assemblies will be presented for different applications, like robot or IP cam. Micro coax cable from AWG36 to AWG46 shows how excellent soldering technology of internal cable has been utilized to make such tinny cable which is thinner than a single hair. Also, different specification of cables can be customized to meet customers’ project request.



Another technology is external cable which will be demonstrated in manner of a variety of functional cable solutions including USB type C cable; MFi certified Lightning cable, HDMI cable aimed for VR application of the intelligent field, Fakra cable, around view cable and lots of vehicle cable for automotive field. Moreover, industrial cable such as waterproof cable, high temperature cable, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) cable, Human Machine Interface (HMI) cable or terminal block cable for industrial field will be exhibited as well. Visitors will see how cables connect with various connectors perfectly and how flexible the cable assemblies are made with micro coaxial cable.



