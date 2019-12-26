Lanika Announces Reactis® V2019.2 by Reactive Systems

Press Releases Lanika Solutions Private Limited Press Release

New feature to enable reading from a test during user-guided simulation, extensions to the Reactis for EML Plugin.

Bangalore, India, December 26, 2019 --(



Reading from a Test in User-Guided Simulation



The user-guided simulation mode of Reactis Simulator lets you specify values for top-level inputs while your model executes, in effect hand-crafting a test. The V2019.2 release augments this mode of operation with a feature that lets you read one or more inputs from an existing test, while controlling other inputs yourself.



Reactis for EML Plugin



The Reactis for EML Plugin now supports white-box testing of functions located in external .m files. If you add an external function by selecting Edit -> External EML Functions, then Reactis Tester will generate tests which cover targets within the function and you can debug Embedded MATLAB at the source-level in Reactis Simulator.



The supported subset of Embedded MATLAB has also been extended to include:



- Nested functions

- Functions: repmat, polyval, eps, rcond



For details see the V2019.2 release notes: https://www.reactive-systems.com/mlists.msp?lid=1&itm=51



About Lanika Solutions



Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), ThermoFisher, IAV Kasai, MatCalc Engineering, MultiMechanics, Reactiv'IP, ExpertControl and Sigma Technology, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, image processing, thermo-mechanical simulation, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.



For more information, visit www.lanikasolutions.com



About Reactive Systems



Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan. The Company develops the Reactis family of tools that support the test and debug of embedded software applications developed using Simulink®, Stateflow®, and C code.



Mr. Nishath Ahmed

+91– 80–2548 4844



https://www.lanikasolutions.com

TF-04, Gold Signature,

No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,

Bangalore - 560 005, India



