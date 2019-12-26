Press Releases Power-Flo Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Power-Flo Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.

Power-Flo Technologies has acquired the assets of Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.

Moonachie, NJ, December 26, 2019 --(



Jerry DiCunzolo, Owner and President of Power-Flo Technologies stated that the company “is unique in its multi-faceted approach of providing services, supplies, and solutions for our customers’ projects from conception to completion, by offering in-house engineering and support solutions. We believe that with these strengths we will continue to provide the same outstanding customer service and support that the Nassor Electrical Supply customer values and trusts.”



Nassor Electrical Supply’s President Dr. Donna Nassor noted, “This decision was made to strengthen the business and provide continuity for our employee base and customers in the market. Power-Flo Technologies is well-positioned to give our employees and customers’ opportunities to grow and thrive.”



About Power-Flo Technologies:

Power-Flo Technologies is a unique family of companies consisting of distributors, fabricators, manufacturers, and motor and pump repair firms serving the Northeast from New Jersey to Maine. As a Master Distributor and Manufacturer’s Representative with real system solutions, Power-Flo Technologies offers extremely diverse products and service offerings, expert engineering support, 12 state-of-the-art facilities, and over 350 employees. It is this unique diversity of product, capability, and service that enables PFT to bridge the very particular needs of the electrical, institutional, MRO & OEM industrial, as well as the plumbing and mechanical trades.



About Nassor Electrical Supply Company:

Located in the heart of the Meadowlands, Nassor Electrical Supply Company has served the needs of the OEM, Industrial, Commercial, and MRO markets in New Jersey since 1934. Nassor Electrical Supply carries extensive inventory of quality products from some of the industry’s most respected manufacturers. Moonachie, NJ, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Nassor Electrical Supply Co. Inc. has signed an agreement to sell its assets Nassor Acquisition, LLC, a Power-Flo Technologies company (PFT). The transaction closed on December 23, 2019. This decision was made to strengthen the business and provide continuity for the Nassor Electrical Supply employee base and customers in the New Jersey and NYC markets. Power-Flo Technologies is well-positioned to give these employees and customers opportunities to grow and thrive. Most of the Nassor Electrical Supply employees have been invited to join the Nassor Acquisition team.Jerry DiCunzolo, Owner and President of Power-Flo Technologies stated that the company “is unique in its multi-faceted approach of providing services, supplies, and solutions for our customers’ projects from conception to completion, by offering in-house engineering and support solutions. We believe that with these strengths we will continue to provide the same outstanding customer service and support that the Nassor Electrical Supply customer values and trusts.”Nassor Electrical Supply’s President Dr. Donna Nassor noted, “This decision was made to strengthen the business and provide continuity for our employee base and customers in the market. Power-Flo Technologies is well-positioned to give our employees and customers’ opportunities to grow and thrive.”About Power-Flo Technologies:Power-Flo Technologies is a unique family of companies consisting of distributors, fabricators, manufacturers, and motor and pump repair firms serving the Northeast from New Jersey to Maine. As a Master Distributor and Manufacturer’s Representative with real system solutions, Power-Flo Technologies offers extremely diverse products and service offerings, expert engineering support, 12 state-of-the-art facilities, and over 350 employees. It is this unique diversity of product, capability, and service that enables PFT to bridge the very particular needs of the electrical, institutional, MRO & OEM industrial, as well as the plumbing and mechanical trades.About Nassor Electrical Supply Company:Located in the heart of the Meadowlands, Nassor Electrical Supply Company has served the needs of the OEM, Industrial, Commercial, and MRO markets in New Jersey since 1934. Nassor Electrical Supply carries extensive inventory of quality products from some of the industry’s most respected manufacturers. Contact Information Power-Flo Technologies

Katelyn Trowse

585-736-5804



www.powerflotechnologies.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Power-Flo Technologies