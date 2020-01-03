Ventures Beyond LLC - Learning Through Exploration

Press Releases Ventures Beyond LLC Press Release

For more information on the SEA STAR program and Ventures Beyond LLC, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/venturesbeyondllc or find us on Facebook and LinkedIn. For questions and media inquiries, email venturesbeyondllc@gmail.com Marshfield, WI, January 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ventures Beyond LLC announces the launch of its ocean exploration-focused citizen scientist initiative, SEA STAR. SEA STAR, an acronym for Sea Exploration and Aquanautics Simulations, Training, and Analog Research, is the world’s first commercial education and training program for Citizen Scientist Aquanauts.The SEA STAR program blends citizen science, marine science and diving science to provide a novel “education through exploration” learning program to support its mission of enabling and inspiring a new generation of ocean and environmental stewards.Citizen Scientist Aquanaut participants will experience first-hand what life is like under the sea. After all, you can't earn the title of "Aquanaut" without living at least 24 hours underwater. In addition to a 24-hour undersea habitat experience, participants will learn about diving physics and physiology, citizen science opportunities in oceanography and marine sciences, as well as utilizing dive tools to perform safe underwater cleanup of coral reefs, conducting fish identification, and experiencing what it’s like to work in microgravity while performing tasks on seafloor excursions from the habitat. The closest you can get to outer space.SEA STAR’s Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program is very similar to a hybrid continuing education, combining multiple methods of instructional delivery, including online education and “ground school” (in-person, hands-on instruction). Upon successful completion of all program elements, participants receive a certificate of completion from the SEA STAR program, and earn the following Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) specialty diving credentials:PADI AquanautPADI InnerSpace DiverPADI Underwater MaintenanceThose interested in registering for the Inaugural Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program on March 28-29, 2020 may find more information at the program’s website under Citizen Scientist Programs. Courses are limited to 6 participants, and spots are available on a first-come basis. Future dates will be announced on the Ventures Beyond Website, Facebook page and LinkedIn.About Ventures Beyond LLC: Ventures Beyond is dedicated to furthering the advancement of human exploration of the Earth and Space through the promotion of education, public outreach and citizen scientist conservation programs, while collaborating with partners to develop innovative and multi-disciplinary solutions that are applicable to both realms.For more information on the SEA STAR program and Ventures Beyond LLC, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/venturesbeyondllc or find us on Facebook and LinkedIn. For questions and media inquiries, email venturesbeyondllc@gmail.com Contact Information Ventures Beyond LLC

