Winter Programs at The Gateway Family YMCA

For more information about programs and services provided by The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Union, NJ, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA Winter Program Session registration is going on now at YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union and online at www.tgfymca.org. Winter programs begin January 2 and includes family wellness programs, youth sports, swim lessons, active older adult programs and chronic disease self-management. In addition, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a membership special December 26 through January 15 including No Joiner Fee when joining in person or online for all membership types. The YMCA is also offering an Open House January 4-5, free to the community.“Providing a place where families come together in a safe and healthy environment, creating shared memories is at the heart of our mission here at the Y,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO. “Throughout the year we provide financial assistance to ensure that everyone has access to programs and services to ensure the Y is available for all.”“We have a fundamental desire to provide opportunities for every family to build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance, become more engaged with their communities, and have fun together,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “We provide programs to meet the needs of the communities we serve, including opportunities for our youngest members in childcare, swim lessons and parent/child programs, through the continuum of youth and teen programs in the arts or sports, through adult group exercise, chronic disease programs and adult social day services.”The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.For more information about programs and services provided by The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



