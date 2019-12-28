Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Info Center Hosts January Tea Party a “New Hue for a New You”

Helping people to make the New Year bright, Jill Kirsch, L.A.’s “Color Guru” will be sharing dress-for-success tips on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at a tea party at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater.

Clearwater, FL, December 28, 2019 --(



“Many people have a New Year’s resolution to get a fresh start,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today and you make your own tomorrow.’ A new year is a great reason to start again and in addition to the tools provided through Scientology, we wanted to share some other information that may come in handy.”



“Have you ever bought clothes with the latest ‘color of the season’ and wondered why it does nothing for you, or at worst, why it makes you look ill? Well there’s a simple reason, and it has to do with the color of your hair and the shade of color that’s right for you,” said Ms. Kirsch, who will share her knowledge over tea and scones.



“The Information Center is open to anyone curious about Scientology,” said Ms. Skjelset, “but the Center also serves as a venue which showcases artistic performances, meetings, social gatherings and educational programs such as this one.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The event will be from 3-5pm and refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend and both men and women are welcome. Recommended age of attendees is fourteen and above.“Many people have a New Year’s resolution to get a fresh start,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today and you make your own tomorrow.’ A new year is a great reason to start again and in addition to the tools provided through Scientology, we wanted to share some other information that may come in handy.”“Have you ever bought clothes with the latest ‘color of the season’ and wondered why it does nothing for you, or at worst, why it makes you look ill? Well there’s a simple reason, and it has to do with the color of your hair and the shade of color that’s right for you,” said Ms. Kirsch, who will share her knowledge over tea and scones.“The Information Center is open to anyone curious about Scientology,” said Ms. Skjelset, “but the Center also serves as a venue which showcases artistic performances, meetings, social gatherings and educational programs such as this one.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology