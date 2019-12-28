Jive Aces "Swinging in the Rain" at Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, December 28, 2019 --(



The Jive Aces are a 6-piece swing band, formed in the UK in 1989. They have performed in over 30 countries and have been recognized as one of the top swing bands in the world. In 2012, they were finalists of Britain’s Got Talent and have received many accolades and awards for their music.



The Jive Aces’ performance was in addition to the usual Winter Wonderland activities that include: decorating cookie with Mrs. Claus, visiting with Santa and his elves, petting baby animals, riding ponies and the Winter Wonderland train, sliding down the 20-foot slide, jumping in Winter Wonderland’s bouncy house and spinning on the human gyroscope.



“We got a real British performance, rain and all,” said Curt Larson, CCV Volunteer and MC for the concert. “It was awesome seeing such a crowd dancing under the rain, with or without umbrellas! Everyone was smiling by the end of the night.”



Winter Wonderland is located on the corner of Drew Street and N. Fort Harrison Avenue, in downtown Clearwater and is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.



All donations collected during Winter Wonderland will be donated to the Pinellas County Sherriff Police Athletic League. Winter Wonderland is one of the numerous community events organized by the Clearwater Community Volunteers. For more information, please visit www.ccvfl.org or call the CCV Center at (727) 316-5309.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers



Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the "Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt" in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's article, "Love and Help Children" in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa.

