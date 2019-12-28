Pwrgoose Branding Charging Station for TicketSmarter Events

Pwrgoose will be branding and providing a mobile device charging station for TicketSmarter, the title sponsor of the 2020 Birmingham Bowl football game. The station will be available free to use for fans at the Street Fest and Fan Zones ahead of the game.

Birmingham, AL, December 28, 2019 --(



Pwrgoose assisting Title Sponsor in providing mobile device charging stations.



The 2020 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will take place on January 2 at Legion Field (kickoff 2pm CST). Birmingham based Pwrgoose will be assisting title sponsor TicketSmarter in providing a mobile device charging station in the TicketSmarter Activation Booth outside Legion Field prior to the game from 10AM-2PM. The Charging Station will also be available in TicketSmarter’s Activation Booth at the Uptown Street Fest & Pep Rally on January 1.



Charging your device will be complimentary to all fans and offer multiple options to charge a variety of phones and tablets.



Pwrgoose is a woman owned business based in Birmingham, Alabama offering a variety of solutions for indoor and outdoor mobile device charging. Pwrgoose offers sales and rental options.



If you would like more information about this topic, please call Joyce Dabbs at (205)254-0975, or email hello@pwrgoose.com. Birmingham, AL, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Fans at upcoming TicketSmarter event to be charged up, literally.Pwrgoose assisting Title Sponsor in providing mobile device charging stations.The 2020 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will take place on January 2 at Legion Field (kickoff 2pm CST). Birmingham based Pwrgoose will be assisting title sponsor TicketSmarter in providing a mobile device charging station in the TicketSmarter Activation Booth outside Legion Field prior to the game from 10AM-2PM. The Charging Station will also be available in TicketSmarter’s Activation Booth at the Uptown Street Fest & Pep Rally on January 1.Charging your device will be complimentary to all fans and offer multiple options to charge a variety of phones and tablets.Pwrgoose is a woman owned business based in Birmingham, Alabama offering a variety of solutions for indoor and outdoor mobile device charging. Pwrgoose offers sales and rental options.If you would like more information about this topic, please call Joyce Dabbs at (205)254-0975, or email hello@pwrgoose.com.