Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 27 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa. Clearwater, FL, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, December 21, the iconic Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater rang with the laughter of nearly 200 foster children for the 4th Annual Holiday Fun for Kids. Hosted by the Clearwater Community Volunteers, the event attracted foster children and their parents from as far away as Pasco County.One family couldn’t attend the event due to both parents getting ill. Their four foster children had talked about the event for several days, so their neighbor, being a fellow foster mother, rented a minivan and took all 4 siblings, along with her 3 adoptive children on a ride to Winter Wonderland. Upon arriving the kids met with Santa, played at the reptile petting zoo, took a ride on the North Pole Express and received several gifts from Santa’s elves.Each family enjoyed the activities available at the park. But the highlight of the event was the arrival of Santa and his elves. After ensuring each child had been nice, the children were directed to Santa’s sleigh to select a toy. Over 350 dolls, balls, Lego sets and toys of all kinds were distributed at the event by volunteers.“Several local charities assisted in gathering toys,” said Michael Soltero, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Such as the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, Future Resilient Empowered Engaged Foster Care Youth, Hope Alive Ministries, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and many others.”“We are so very grateful for the help this holiday season,” said Dora Starling, president of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “We wish we could help all of our families, but sometime we just can’t do it all. Having all those charities coming together to gift everyone a happy holiday season was magical.”For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or Winter Wonderland, please call (727) 467-5309 or email ccvcenterdirector@ccvfl.orgAbout the Clearwater Community VolunteersClearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 27 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

