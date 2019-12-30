Northfield Bank Foundation Provides Support to The Gateway Family YMCA

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Rahway, NJ, December 30, 2019 --(



“As a charity, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO. “The Northfield Bank Foundation has been a great supporter of our YMCA and the children we serve in the local community.”



Safety Around Water is a free program designed to engage and educate parents about the importance of water safety skills and provide more of America’s youth access to water safety lessons. The program focuses on reaching underserved communities where risk of drowning among children is highest.



Through Safety Around Water, parents and caregivers are encouraged to help their children learn fundamental water safety and swimming skills. During the eight-day course, children learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations - from how to reach the water’s surface if they submerge - to safely reaching a pool’s edge or exiting any body of water.



“For generations staying safe around water meant keeping kids away from water,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Safety Around Water is a great starting point to not only get kids comfortable in the water, but also teach their parents the importance of developing water safety skills.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.



