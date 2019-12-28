Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Downtown Brokerage, Engel & Völkers St. Pete, Raises Funds for Special Olympics

Wine & Chef Night with Live Sushi Demonstration Raises Awareness.

Saint Petersburg, FL, December 28, 2019 --(



Special Olympics provides sports training and athletic competitions in multiple Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. A goal is to create an environment of dignity while supporting the athlete’s health, fitness, and quality of life. Engel & Völkers supports this organization on a global level. For more information on how to donate to the Special Olympics, contact any of the four Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay Area.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Saint Petersburg, FL, December 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Always creating a buzz in Downtown St. Pete, Engel & Völkers, a luxury real estate firm located at 102 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL, held a lively fund-raising event in November in support of the Special Olympics. Over fifty guests attended this event featuring live sushi demonstrations by Sushi Chef Nori Thai, music, geisha dressed entertainment, and raffle drawings. Engel & Völkers is a proud supporter of the Special Olympics and this event alone managed to raise considerable donations. “Growing up, I was involved in the Special Olympics as a volunteer with my father who ran several group homes and we are proud to be able to continue the support of this great organization,” per Leisa Erickson, License Partner and Broker at Engel & Völkers St. Pete.Special Olympics provides sports training and athletic competitions in multiple Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. A goal is to create an environment of dignity while supporting the athlete’s health, fitness, and quality of life. Engel & Völkers supports this organization on a global level. For more information on how to donate to the Special Olympics, contact any of the four Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay Area.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers St. Pete

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



Stpete.evrealestate.com

leisa.erickson@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers