Tampa Bay Children Invited to Make Resolutions and Flourish in 2020

Clearwater, FL, December 28, 2019 --(



“At the CCV Center we work with nonprofits and volunteer organizations with the purpose of creating safer neighborhoods for families,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “We wanted to work with the children to let them know that improvement and happiness are possible, and what better way than with a New Year’s resolution?”



The event will begin in the Way to Happiness center, located at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave., where children will receive a lesson on the precept “Flourish and Prosper” to show them that one can succeed in the new year despite potential barriers.



At 4:00pm, the guests will move for the family-friendly New Year’s Ball drop celebration at 4pm. Children can create resolution cards to their parents, decorate cookies and pop party poppers.



In addition to community events like the Children’s New Year’s Party, nonprofit and volunteer organizations can use the CCV Center for their own activities, at no cost to their organization. Interested volunteer groups or nonprofits can call the CCV center at (727) 316-5309 to reserve the facilities or to arrange a tour.



If you would like to attend the event, please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



