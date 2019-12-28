BirthdayPak of Southwest Florida Announces New Owners

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BirthdayPak Press Release

BirthdayPak is thrilled to announce that the Southwest Florida market is now owned and operated by the newest BirthdayPak franchise owners, Todd and Licet Mulholland.

Springfield, PA, December 28, 2019 --(



“We had been looking for a business and were seriously considering a franchise, mostly due the support and proven operating systems that they offered over just starting a business from scratch. We had looked at various other franchises before BirthdayPak, but none of them seemed to be a good fit for us,” says Todd. Prior to becoming a BirthdayPak franchise owner, Todd was investing in real estate and rehabbing properties with a partner, but he was looking for an opportunity that would allow him to interact with more people.



“We had put our search on hold and had kind of given up on a franchise, but then we heard about the BirthdayPak opportunity,” says Licet. Licet has 15 years of experience as a project accountant in the construction industry. “We are excited about the opportunity that BirthdayPak offers us to partner with local businesses and assist them in increasing their revenue while having fun doing it. We really like that we aren’t tied to a desk and have the ability to get out into our community, meet new people and form a true partnership with them that will be a win for both of us. The flexibility BirthdayPak offers us will allow us to attend our girls’ sporting and school events and continue our community involvement.”



BirthdayPak has grown significantly from a single market in southeastern PA to having multiple markets across the United States. Since its inception in 2009, BirthdayPak has delivered more than 4.5 million “happy birthday” greetings in the mail. This translates to nearly $360,000,000 in gift cards that have been sent to BirthdayPak recipients over the past 10 years. That’s a significant amount of birthday gifts.



More than just birthdays, BirthdayPak has sent millions of emails to recipients with high deliverability and open rates, keeping consumers engaged during the year and encouraging repeat visits to the participating businesses. The BirthdayPak business model has a history of positive performance and extremely high client retention rates. The above average response rates, and additional branding opportunities through a digital experience, provide a winning combination.



DeAnna Lance

1-888-206-0083



www.birthdaypakfranchise.com



