PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Sky Zone Bounces Into Clifton Park, NY with Grand Opening Celebration Trampoline Park to Open in Clifton Park, New York. - November 08, 2019 - Sky Zone

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Sky Zone Bounces Into Murfreesboro, Tennessee Trampoline Park to Open in Murfreesboro, Tennessee - October 31, 2019 - Sky Zone

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation

Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16 Summit to bring together more than 500 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with focus on business growth and access to capital. - October 18, 2019 - Thinkzilla Consulting Group LLC

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

DetailXPerts: A Growing Franchise System with Growing Territories DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

Jeff Sturgis Joins CGI Franchise CGI Franchise Adds Strategic Senior Franchising Executive to its Team. - October 13, 2019 - CGI Franchise

ExecutivePerils Wins Coverage Innovation of the Year for RE360® by Reactions North America Awards 2019 Peter R. Taffae, ExecutivePerils’ Managing Director named a finalist for Innovator of the Year. Jordan Cocom wins Broking Rising Star. ExecutivePerils’ exclusive Real Estate product RE360® wins Coverage Innovation of the Year. - October 01, 2019 - Executive Perils, Inc.

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Exciting New Plumbing and HVAC Business Comes to North Dallas, TX 1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber

CGI Franchise Launches a New Website CGI Franchise's New Website Brings Value to Franchise Brands and Recruitment Teams. - September 20, 2019 - CGI Franchise

The International Franchise Professionals Group Awarded #1 Franchise Broker Group by Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur announced the Top Franchise Suppliers for 2019 and The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) was ranked No. 1 in the Franchise Broker category. Entrepreneur surveyed over 500 franchisors to determine this year's ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers. The franchisors were asked... - August 23, 2019 - International Franchise Professionals Group

milliCare Becomes a Brand Partner with CGI Franchise milliCare, an environmentally sustainable commercial floor and textile care franchise, has become a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise. Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise said, “We’re thrilled to work with milliCare. They have a long history of success and a great business model. All they need... - August 16, 2019 - CGI Franchise

BirthdayPak Welcomes New Franchisee BirthdayPak recently announced that Jody Daszkowski is the owner of BirthdayPak of Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. - August 15, 2019 - BirthdayPak

BirthdayPak Ranked Top 20 Franchise by FranchiseHelp BirthdayPak has ranked #5 out of 20 in the first ever top 20 franchise rankings presented by FranchiseHelp. - August 01, 2019 - BirthdayPak

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a 2019 Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named by Franchise Business Review to its 2019 “Top Service Franchises” list. It is one of only 88 brands across the country to make the list. The top service franchises were selected based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered over... - July 31, 2019 - Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Atlas Overhead Doors Signs First Franchisee, Says InnoFran Toronto, Ontario based garage door company, Atlas Overhead Doors, has signed the first franchisee for its award-winning concept. Atlas Overhead Doors is a leading commercial, industrial and residential garage door installation and servicing provider, operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and... - July 22, 2019 - InnoFran

Spire Talks About Key Trends in Asia’s Franchise Industry Spire speaks on franchise opportunities in facilities management, laundry services and pre-school education at Malaysia’s key franchise industry event. - June 21, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Negotiations Ninja and Procurement Foundry Announce Content Partnership Negotiations Ninja and Procurement Foundry announced today a collaboration that provides Procurement Foundry’s community with a curated mix of procurement, supply chain, and negotiation “Original Content” featuring Negotiations Ninja. Negotiations Ninja is collaborating with Procurement... - June 13, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Encore Announces the Addition of Office & Industrial Specialists Brandon Abdelnour & Marcel Sarkisian Brandon Abdelnour has been specializing in the office and industrial sector of commercial real estate since 2016. As an accounting major from Walsh College in Metro Detroit, Brandon knows how to underwrite deals and how to effectively price properties to sell in efficient time frames. Brandon’s... - May 30, 2019 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Colorado Burger King Franchisee, Ocedon, Donates $5,600 to The Home Front Cares Ocedon Recently Partnered with Military Veterans Organization, The Home Front Cares, to Support the Men and Women Who Serve Our Country. - May 29, 2019 - Ocedon

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores 7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

New Self Storage Investing Student Partner Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, Larry Horton, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators. He closed on his facility Lakeland Self Storage,... - May 18, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Liberty Capital Group Continues to Grow Through the Acquisition of ID Global Corp., a Company Driven to be a Leader in Smart Cities & IoT Industry Adding to their portfolio of skills and insight, Liberty Capital Group has acquired Internet of Things innovator, the publicly owned ID Global Corp. through equity purchase. The two companies are expecting to leverage the vision and knowledge within the new group to build the skill platform necessary to lead the emerging fragmented smart city 4.0. - May 16, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

The Self Storage Developers Academy - Coming to Indianapolis August 22-24, 2019: This is an Advanced 3 Day Event The Developer's Academy is for Developers & Investors alike - Get ready for three full days of content and networking, where learning what's working now in self storage development, and how to can take advantage the incredible demand for self-storage facilities in virtually every market. - May 15, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Fence Company Franchise Earns Both Local and National Recognition Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Judi Sheppard Missett Receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award Innovative global fitness pioneer Judi Sheppard Missett receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. - April 17, 2019 - Jazzercise, Inc.

Reshift Media Honoured with Canadian Franchise Association Award Digital agency Reshift Media has been awarded the first-ever Distinguished Franchise Support Services/Supplier Award by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). - April 06, 2019 - Reshift Media

BirthdayPak Celebrates 10 Years with a Fresh, New Look As BirthdayPak enters its 10th year of delivering gift cards to women for their birthday, it’s the perfect time to embrace an elegant and contemporary new design. The BirthdayPak mailer has been transformed from its simple, yellow format to a more stylish image that resonates with the recipients... - March 31, 2019 - BirthdayPak

Self Storage Investing Welcomes a New Self Storage Facility Owner Scott Meyers & Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate the following students who recently closed on their new Self Storage Facility and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators: Faith and Jermaine Hill attended the Self Storage Investing Orlando Self Storage Academy... - March 29, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Irish Fast Casual and American Diner Group Targets International Growth Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants

Best Small Business Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development is now accepting entries. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including small business web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for small business websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2019. - March 20, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Fountainhead Small Business Finance Names Michael Bland COO Fountainhead Small Business Finance LLC today announced that Michael Bland has joined the company as chief operating officer. The company offers U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) Program loans to small business owners for working capital, business acquisitions, partner buyouts, equipment,... - March 13, 2019 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Wild Birds Unlimited Continues to Soar in Franchisee Satisfaction Wild Birds Unlimited Continues to Hold the Second Place Position in Franchisee Satisfaction based on the 2019 Franchise Business Review Awards. - March 13, 2019 - Wild Birds Unlimited