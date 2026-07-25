Franchising News
Explore franchising news, including franchise agreements, launches, expansion, opportunities, services and financing. Read about award-winning franchises, unique business models and franchise industry leaders.
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Back-to-Back! San Diego County Maid Brigade Named Best Cleaning Service in North County for the Second Year in a Row
San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Best Cleaning Service in the North Coast News Best of North County Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this community-voted recognition. - July 22, 2026 - San Diego County Maid Brigade
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha Expands Service Area with Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, and Full Kitchen Remodels
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned by Brittany Olson, has expanded its service area beyond the Lake Country region to include the City of Waukesha and additional communities throughout Waukesha County. The expansion allows the award-winning franchise, recipient of the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award, to bring its full range of kitchen remodeling services, including cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinets, and full kitchen remodels, to even more homeowners across southeastern Wisconsin. - July 21, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
PickleRage Signs New Franchise Deal to Bring Indoor Pickleball Club to Colorado
PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce a new franchise agreement that will bring another state-of-the-art indoor pickleball club to Colorado, further expanding the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities across the country. - June 18, 2026 - PickleRage
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Kitchen Tune-Up Highlights Growing Demand for Its AI Design Tool, Helping Homeowners Visualize Kitchen Updates in Minutes
Interactive online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of their kitchen and explore design options before starting a remodel - May 24, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls Announces New Ownership
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls is now under new ownership with Calvin Beachy leading the business while continuing to provide kitchen remodeling services across Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The franchise offers services ranging from cabinet updates to full kitchen remodels and remains backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest
Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest, a family-owned and woman-led kitchen remodeling business owned by Amy and Nash Prince, is now serving homeowners in Wake Forest and nearby communities. Backed by the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system, the business offers cabinet updates, refacing, painting, and full remodels with a focus on professional craftsmanship and clear communication to create a more approachable remodeling experience. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds has officially opened under owners Terri and Sam Lawrence, bringing kitchen remodeling services to homeowners across North Seattle and Edmonds. The franchise offers services including wood restoration, cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinetry, and full kitchen remodels, all backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Forbes Names FPC One of America’s Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 50 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026. FPC moved up to #15... - May 06, 2026 - FPC National
VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the... - April 22, 2026 - Vet My Franchise
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Realty ONE Group Revolution Announces Strategic Acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select, Creating a Top 10 Regional Real Estate Powerhouse
Realty ONE Group Revolution, a leading modern lifestyle real estate brand with established hubs in Charlotte and Fort Mill, today announced the strategic acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select in Mooresville. This landmark move unites three premier offices to cover the entire Greater Charlotte... - March 16, 2026 - Realty ONE Group Revolution
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community. - February 24, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove franchise location. - February 08, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
Curasia Medilabs Enters High-Growth Tamil Nadu Market with Monopoly PCD Pharma Franchise Model
Tamil Nadu is one of the most prospective pharmaceutical and healthcare markets in India. It has a highly developed healthcare system, increased medical knowledge, and a growing need for branded medicines of ethical origin. With its monopoly-based PCD franchise system in the state, Curasia Medilabs intends to establish a strong regional presence and provide partners with complete territorial exclusivity. - February 04, 2026 - Curasia Medilabs Pvt. Ltd.
Kitchen Tune-Up Hosting Farragut Showroom Grand Opening
Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Celebrating Grand Opening Event - January 16, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Shrewsbury West
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Shrewsbury West, scheduled for January 23. The center is owned by Katie Gould, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring high-quality academic... - January 10, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont franchise location. - December 28, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Uni K Wax Grand Opening in Dr. Phillips, Orlando – A New Era of Smoothness
Uni K Wax has officially opened its newest location in Dr. Phillips, Orlando (Grand Oaks Plaza), marking the first new build under CEO Heather Harris. Opened on November 19, 2025, the studio offers a luxurious, modern, and clean space for all waxing needs. Uni K Wax sets a new standard with its proprietary, natural ElastiK™ wax, which is gentler on the skin and adheres to hair, not skin. The brand prioritizes hygiene with a "one customer, one wax warmer" policy. - December 12, 2025 - Uni K Wax
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East franchise location. - November 24, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX
Kitchen Tune-Up, known for its five signature service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore
Kitchen Tune-Up, the remodeling brand recognized for its five signature service options and exceptional customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast Celebrates 4 Years in Business
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since 2021, it has been helping homeowners in Southeast Orlando and nearby areas transform outdated kitchens into stylish, functional spaces. - November 02, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide
Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG) announces its transition from franchising to a licensing model launching in January 2026. The new program offers partners more flexibility, lower costs, and greater independence while leveraging OMG’s proven brand in tutoring, language, music, and art education. CEO Oksana Kolesnikova says the shift expands access to quality enrichment programs and empowers entrepreneurs to grow within OMG’s innovative network. - October 23, 2025 - Oksana Management Group, Inc.
Now Open, Hawaii Fluid Art Pasadena
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing national art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio located in the heart of Pasadena at The Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, bringing creativity, joy, and connection to SoCal. - October 17, 2025 - Hawaii Fluid Art
NYPD Pizza Confirms Winter Park Address Ahead of Grand Opening Near UCF
Following the recent announcement of its expansion into the Winter Park area, NYPD Pizza is excited to officially confirm the address of its newest location. - September 29, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Kitchen Tune-Up Now Open in Burlington, Vermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for five service options to update kitchens and an unmatched customer experience, now has a franchise location serving Burlington, Vermont and surrounding communities. - September 22, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Occams Advisory Simplifies India Hiring with Employer-of-Record Service for American Companies
Occams Advisory Inc. has launched its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services in India, enabling U.S. businesses, particularly MSMEs, startups, and scaling companies, to hire and manage employees in India without setting up a local entity. Acting as the legal employer in India, Occams handles payroll, tax, statutory compliance, benefits administration, and labor law adherence, while clients control day-to-day work. This solution addresses the complexity of India’s labor regulations, providing faster a - September 15, 2025 - Occams Advisory
Kevin Harrington Teams Up with Sports Acupuncturist to Disrupt U.S. Healthcare
Sports Acupuncturist, founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, is launching the nation’s first performance-focused acupuncture franchise. Blending classical Chinese medicine with modern neuromuscular science, the brand delivers measurable outcomes in pain relief, recovery, and injury prevention. Launched nationwide in collaboration with Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank cast member, the model sets a new standard of care. - September 10, 2025 - Sports Acupuncturist
BPR Method Enterprises, LLC Launches BPR Method™, Whole Body Chiropractic Franchise Opportunity in the USA in Partnership with Franchise Creator
A new franchise opportunity in the Chiropractic Industry is being launched by BPR Method Enterprises, LLC in the continental United States. This opportunity is open to qualified Entrepreneurs and Licensed Chiropractors under the BPR Method™ - Whole Body Chiropractic brand. - August 28, 2025 - BPR Method Enterprises, LLC
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support. - August 21, 2025 - Performance Medical Clinic
Schools Of Excellence Launches Aggressive Growth Drive for DMIT Franchise Across All Cities of Maharashtra
Own a DMIT franchise, part of Schools Of Excellence's major expansion, and impact futures through cutting-edge brain analytics technology. All location are open in Maharashtra. Be part of a global educational movement with Schools Of Excellence’ DMIT franchise, offering proven innovation in children’s holistic development, join now. - August 16, 2025 - Schools Of Excellence
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates One-Year Serving Lake Country, Wisconsin
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving homeowners in Lake Country, WI. - August 11, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Drexel Morgan Advisors Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Three Senior Managing Directors
Drexel Morgan Advisors has announced the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors, significantly expanding the firm's sector expertise and institutional relationships. The strategic hires bring combined experience of over 65 years in investment banking, private equity, and corporate development, positioning Drexel Morgan for accelerated growth across key industry verticals. - August 04, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
Oggi’s Celebrates 21 Years in Arizona with Special Deals and Gifts for Loyal Customers
Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza in Glendale is thrilled to announce its 21st-anniversary celebration, marking more than two decades of delivering award-winning craft beer, handmade pizzas, and unforgettable family experiences. To share its gratitude with the local community and loyal... - July 08, 2025 - Oggis Sports Brewhouse Pizza
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates Showroom Opening in Canton, Ohio
Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH is celebrating the grand opening of their Kitchen Showroom on June 28. - June 18, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen
The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon. - June 17, 2025 - Bath Experts