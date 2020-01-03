New You Cell Renew Series "ABC’s of Understanding NMN and NAD. What You Need to Know About Your Body’s Ability to Heal Itself"

Press Releases New You Cell Renew Press Release

In part 1, discover what your body needs to heal itself. What science says about NMN. Why NASA is exploring its options for use of this extraordinary molecule to protect the astronauts on manned Mars missions.

Los Angeles, CA, January 03, 2020 --(



New You Cell Renew is launching a new 10 part series on "ABC's of understanding NMN and NAD. What you need to know about your body's ability to heal itself." This series will explore NMN and NAD. How they work together to repair DNA and RNA. Follow this series by visiting the web site for New You Cell Renew.

In part 1, "ABC's of understanding NMN and NAD. What you need to know about your body's ability to heal itself" learn about NMN and NAD. How they work together to repair DNA and RNA making your cells new again. In the following parts of this 10 part series, explore current scientific studies, conclusions and results. What has been proven and what needs more study to make valid scientific conclusions. What differences and similarities have been discovered between precursors? What dose according should you take to receive the best results? New You Cell Renew will give you the knowledge and understanding to be able to make informed decisions about your health and if NMN is right for you.

Contact Information
New You Cell Renew

Deborah Smith

912-571-2560



www.newyoucellrenew.com



