Rahi Systems Partners with Spirent to Deliver Lab as a Service Solution

Rahi Systems announced today that it has partnered with Spirent to deliver a Lab as a Service solution for developers and testers of networking equipment and to create more manageable and cost-efficient lab environments.

Rahi Systems announced today that it has partnered with Spirent to deliver a Lab as a Service solution for developers and testers of networking equipment. The solution leverages Spirent’s Velocity Lab as a Service platform combined with Rahi’s design, implementation and integration expertise to create more manageable and cost-efficient lab environments.



On-demand access to lab and testbed resources enables organizations to get products to market faster and quickly resolve support issues. The Velocity platform features orchestration tools that automate the standup of physical, virtual and hybrid testbeds - increasing productivity, ensuring the accuracy of configurations, and maximizing test coverage and reuse. Velocity also provides developers and testers with interactive workflows, and can integrate with existing automation and DevOps toolchains to enable continuous testing.



Lab managers gain the tools they need to maximize resource utilization while reducing CapEx, engineering, and power and cooling costs. Intuitive dashboards provide insight into resource availability, enabling lab managers to quickly locate and reserve resources that meet user requirements. Zero-touch, self-service testing increases user satisfaction.



"Rahi’s experience in datacenter and networking design, deployment, and management is an ideal match for our customers seeking to consolidate or co-locate large scale lab operations," said Patrick Johnson, General Manager, Automation Platform Technologies, Spirent. “Rahi’s expert capability combined with Spirent’s Velocity LaaS solution provides an unparalleled, full service operation to transform costly, multi-function networking labs into an agile, self-service cloud experience.”



The Spirent partnership is a natural fit for Rahi. The Rahi team has helped organizations worldwide build out lab environments, consolidate development and testing facilities, and leverage Velocity to address resource management challenges.



“Spirent’s Lab as a Service solution eliminates time-consuming and error-prone manual processes, enables global accessibility to lab resources, and helps lab managers better predict resource demand,” said Bill Muczko, Executive Vice President of Sales, Rahi Systems. “Our team adds significant value by helping organizations create an efficient, easy-to-manage lab environment that takes full advantage of the Velocity platform.”



About Rahi Systems

Rahi Systems delivers a suite of solutions and services that optimize the cost, performance, scalability, manageability and efficiency of today’s integrated environment. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs with deep understanding of the needs and challenges of service providers, government agencies and enterprises, the company has grown through a solutions-oriented approach, outstanding support and a culture of customer success. Rahi has its corporate headquarters in Fremont, Calif., with offices in the U.S., India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.



