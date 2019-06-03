Rahi Systems Partners with maincubes for Data Center Solution Setups in Europe

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rahi Systems Press Release

Rahi Systems announced partnership with maincubes to provide data center infrastructure solution setups in maincubes’ colocation facilities.

Fremont, CA, June 03, 2019



Under the partnership agreement, Rahi Systems will provide data center infrastructure solution setups in maincubes’ colocation facilities in Frankfurt, Germany (FRA01) and Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands (AMS01). These solutions will cater to cloud service providers (CSPs), content providers, and enterprise companies, by offering built-to-need infrastructure design and installation. Maincubes will be able to have their recently completed two private wholesale data center suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW) in Amsterdam deliver turnkey solutions to potential customers.



“Rahi Systems and maincubes are offering truly complementary services,” said Marcus Doran, Vice President and General Manager of Rahi Systems Europe. “Maincubes has two data center suites available in their Amsterdam AMS01 data center with a total capacity of 3MW. Rahi’s Amsterdam office is conveniently located within 23.5km of maincubes, we are able to service this location with ease and support these two large data center suites that are ideal for end-to-end data center and lab setups.”



Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group, maincubes deployed its first colocation data center in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in October 2017. Maincubes claims its data center infrastructure to be "German-engineered," which means that the company doesn’t like to take any risks with regards to their data center infrastructure. Therefore, high redundancy, availability and security are on the company’s top priority list. Maincubes recently announced that its engineering efforts have resulted in signing up two DAX-listed colocation customers in Frankfurt. Maincubes’ second European data center, Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk in The Netherlands, was opened in September 2018.



“Maincubes is focused at deploying solid and risk-avoiding data center infrastructure, an approach that we have addressed as being German. Our facilities are German-engineered, so to say,” said Joris te Lintelo, Director at maincubes. “The same applies to the partnerships we enter into. Since Rahi Systems was founded in 2012, the company has managed to build proven track records with many happy clients for its data center services. Its growth rate also appeals to the imagination. We’re quite happy with the cooperation agreement announced today, as the management of Rahi Systems is sharing our vision of ‘solid engineering’ when it comes to supporting clients with enterprise-grade data center solutions.”



About Rahi Systems

Rahi Systems delivers a suite of solutions and services that optimizes the cost, performance, scalability, manageability and efficiency of today’s integrated environment. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs with deep understanding of the needs and challenges of service providers, government agencies and enterprises, the company has grown through a solutions-oriented approach, outstanding support and a culture of customer success. Rahi has its corporate headquarters in Fremont, Calif., with offices in the U.S., India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Turkey, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.



About maincubes

Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, maincubes has planned a roll-out of large-scale, redundantly engineered and highly secured data centers across Europe. Its current locations include Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. maincubes Frankfurt (FRA01) is filling up quickly, after maincubes signed up two DAX-listed companies. FRA01 has still free spaces. Their newly opened Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk facility (AMS01) still has free space left including two private wholesale data center suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW).



To learn more about maincubes, visit: https://www.maincubes.com/en/



Media Contact:

Alison Lolis

VP of Marketing

+1.510.651.2205

