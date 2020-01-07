Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Cloud Analogy, rated as the Worldwide Leader (CRM consultants) of the IT Services Industry in 2019 Global Leaders Awards by Clutch, has announced its upcoming engaging and informative webinar titled Marketing Cloud-Balancing the Art and Science of Customer Marketing.

Dover, DE, January 07, 2020 --



In today’s experience-driven era, marketers are under constant pressure to deliver more relevant and personalized campaigns across different channels. This Salesforce Marketing Cloud webinar will cover best practices and strategies of how some brands successfully automate responses to online behavior and deliver timely, contextually relevant messages across different channels.



At this insightful and engaging webinar, you’ll gain insights on:



Leveraging the features and capabilities of the Marketing Cloud to increase visibility and profit across different channels.



How the Marketing Cloud capabilities will give you access to invaluable insights into customer behavior, customer journeys, and actionability?



How top brands successfully personalize experiences and acquire new customers?



Why personalization matters when it comes to marketing your business?



Improving existing customer experience through segmentation



Achieving a people-based marketing strategy



All about Marketing Cloud AmpScript, Data Extension, Query, Journey Builder, and more.



“The key takeaway for webinar attendees is how Marketing cloud can help businesses to improve the efficiency of their marketing activities,” said Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy.



Webinar Details:

Title: Marketing Cloud-Balancing the Art and Science of Customer Marketing

Host: Ajay Dubedi (the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy) and Nitish Bhardwaj (the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy)

Date: January 30, 2020

Time: Thursday, 8:30 PM IST/3:00 PM GMT

Register: Visit the Cloud Analogy Webinar Registration Page to register for the webinar.



About Ajay Dubedi

Ajay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.



About Nitish Bhardwaj

Nitish Bhardwaj is the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy with extensive experience in enterprise IT strategy & development, project contracting and negotiations, and Business Relationship Management.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, Salesforce customization consulting, and Salesforce customization. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Stay up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



