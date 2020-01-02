IQ Social Business and Stand Out Consulting Launch Their 2020 Calendar

Orlando, FL, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The month of December, CEOs Juliana No and Ivaneska Calixto from Stand Out Consulting and IQ Social Business surprised the marketing community of Central Florida by publishing their 2020 Calendar. The almost 2-year partnership between Stand Out Consulting and IQ Social Business grows stronger as they launch a calendar of activities in Orlando, Tampa, and New York and discuss options with possible partners to take their projects out of the country.
Juliana No and Ivaneska Calixto through their companies are responsible for some of the most recognized events in Lake Nona, Winter Park and Orlando. Their impact in the Central Florida community goes beyond the Latino and female community they started with. Through the years, their partnership has grown to the point where they are now not only planning a full year of events and workshops but also launching a series of marketing and public relations books in English and Spanish covering subjects such as Gastronomic Marketing, Personal Branding, Employer Brand or Event Planning and Reputation Management.
Here are the calendar event for 2020 and the list of books they intend to publish throughout the year:
Joint Event Calendar:
Jan. 25 - Social media academy with Yazz Contla
Jan. 31 - Empresarias 2020
Feb. - Sushi class for couples
Mar. 27 - Paella challenge
Apr. - adult Easter event
Apr. 25 - Financially Fit Latina
May - VIP anniversary event for @iqsocialbusiness & @standoutpros
Jun. - Marketing workshop in Tampa with @bossmomcoach
Jul. - Marketing workshops in NY
Aug. - Influencer awards
Nov. 14 - IQ gastronomic festival
Books To Be Published:
- Marketing 101
- Brand Reputation and Crisis Management
- Gastronomic Marketing
- Personal Branding
- Real Estate Marketing
- Event Planning
- Social Media for HR and Recruiters
About IQ Social Business:
IQ Social Business is a digital marketing and event organization company founded by Ivaneska Calixto and specialized in the feminine and gastronomy sector. They are responsible for recognized events such as the IQ Gastronomic Festival in Orlando and Yazz Contla partners in Orlando for Social Media Academy courses.
About Stand Out Consulting:
Stand Out Consulting LLC, also known as @StandOutPros, is a business consulting, marketing and public relations agency based in Orlando with an international team founded by Juliana No. Some of their niches are real estate marketing, luxury events, brand reputation and the Hispanic market.