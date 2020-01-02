IQ Social Business and Stand Out Consulting Launch Their 2020 Calendar

Press Releases StandOutPros Press Release

Juliana No and Ivaneska Calixto through their companies are responsible for some of the most recognized events in Lake Nona, Winter Park and Orlando. Their impact in the Central Florida community goes beyond the Latino and female community they started with. Through the years, their partnership has grown to the point where they are now not only planning a full year of events and workshops but also launching a series of marketing and public relations books in English and Spanish covering subjects such as Gastronomic Marketing, Personal Branding, Employer Brand or Event Planning and Reputation Management.



Here are the calendar event for 2020 and the list of books they intend to publish throughout the year:



Joint Event Calendar:



Jan. 25 - Social media academy with Yazz Contla

Jan. 31 - Empresarias 2020

Feb. - Sushi class for couples

Mar. 27 - Paella challenge

Apr. - adult Easter event

Apr. 25 - Financially Fit Latina

May - VIP anniversary event for @iqsocialbusiness & @standoutpros

Jun. - Marketing workshop in Tampa with @bossmomcoach

Jul. - Marketing workshops in NY

Aug. - Influencer awards

Nov. 14 - IQ gastronomic festival



Books To Be Published:



- Marketing 101

- Brand Reputation and Crisis Management

- Gastronomic Marketing

- Personal Branding

- Real Estate Marketing

- Event Planning

- Social Media for HR and Recruiters



About IQ Social Business:

IQ Social Business is a digital marketing and event organization company founded by Ivaneska Calixto and specialized in the feminine and gastronomy sector. They are responsible for recognized events such as the IQ Gastronomic Festival in Orlando and Yazz Contla partners in Orlando for Social Media Academy courses.



About Stand Out Consulting:

