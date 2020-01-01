Recherche Masterpiece 2020 Empowerment and Networking Luncheon Gets Top Notch Billing for Keynote Speaker-Mark Huey, CPA, MBA-Former CEO, EDC-Sarasota

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Press Release

www.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton Sarasota, FL, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recherche Masterpiece Empowerment and Networking 3 Course Meal Luncheon starts 2020 with top notch billing-Former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation, Mark Huey, CPA, MBA on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bayside Community Church.Iron Sharpeneth Iron and so Will The Sarasota/Manatee Business Community. Empower Yourself!Recherché Masterpiece is an annual 3 course meal luncheon created to empower and encourage meaningful networking amongst the business owners and C-Suite level employees in the SouthWest Florida region.The keynote speaker for the inaugural luncheon is none other than Mark Huey, CPA, MBA, the former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation. “Mr. Huey with his Wharton Business School education and eight and a half years of economic leadership in the Sarasota/Manatee county area is perfect to empower 'small' businesses to think bigger,” said Alicia M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer and the founder of this luncheon.“We believe at Recherche High Cotton, Corp. that business owners should strive to take their business to the pinnacle of success which is to become large enterprises and get into the billion dollars annual revenue space,” she continued. “We believe that the Sarasota/Manatee area business owners can create a behemoth like Amazon and who better to empower them to do so than a man who has lead such initiatives,” she finished.Ms. Phidd who created this event cemented herself into Sarasota county’s history earlier in 2019 when she became the first general counsel of a professional team located in Sarasota by way of the United Soccer League (USL). “When I found out in March that I made history in the Sports and Law space. I knew I had to do more. It was the second time I was making history in the legal field in 5 years by becoming the first female lawyer or the first Black lawyer of some industry that I entered,” Ms. Phidd said. “I was tired of hearing that I broke a 'glass ceiling' and I have decided to take a small step to eradicate that terminology. What better way to do so than to use my title, resources and network to empower others to be like the Nike company and just 'do it,'” she continued. Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance through its members selected Ms. Phidd as one of five finalists for the title of Networking Queen at the 2019 Sandies Awards. “That nomination was God confirming to me that my calling is to assist others through empowerment and networking. To whom much is given, much is expected and I hope the business community like what we have to offer,” said Ms. Phidd.The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, commercial real estate, and telecommunications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a t-shirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 2 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.For more information on this event, press only:Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.comRecherche High Cotton, Corp.8429 Lorraine Road#168Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202www.instagram.com/recherchehighcottonwww.twitter.com/recherchemasterwww.twitter.com/recherchehighwww.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton Contact Information Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

