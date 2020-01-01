Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Four More Realtors Join Tampa Bay Area’s Engel & Völkers Shops

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and South Tampa receive four more real estate advisors.

Tampa, FL, January 01, 2020 --(



Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, broker and owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach states, “Not every real estate agent is the best fit for our shop due to the high expectations we have for our advisors. After extensive discussion with both Dean and Brian we were pleased to find their values and work ethic were aligned with ours and are happy to welcome them to our shop.” Ray Alexander, CIPS, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa adds, "Both Janine and Maria are relatively new to the business, but their background, experience and abilities match our collaborative culture very well. We are excited to see their growth with our strong local, domestic and global real estate presence."



The Tampa Bay area is home to award-winning beaches and a destination for both visitors and those looking to relocate. Engel & Völkers license partners focus on hiring the best real estate professionals and fostering their development on an ongoing basis so people moving to, or from, the Tampa Bay area can do so confident that their home needs will be satisfied.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Tampa, FL, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Currently, of the 880 Engel & Völkers luxury residential brokerages, the Tampa Bay Area is home to four: South Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, Madeira Beach, and the newest located in Downtown St. Petersburg. Engel & Völkers, ranked a Top Work Places 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms in the Tampa Bay Area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019, welcomes four more real estate advisors, Dean Luper and Brian Wilson to the Madeira Beach shop and Janine Lewis and Maria Simon to the South Tampa shop.Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, broker and owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach states, “Not every real estate agent is the best fit for our shop due to the high expectations we have for our advisors. After extensive discussion with both Dean and Brian we were pleased to find their values and work ethic were aligned with ours and are happy to welcome them to our shop.” Ray Alexander, CIPS, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa adds, "Both Janine and Maria are relatively new to the business, but their background, experience and abilities match our collaborative culture very well. We are excited to see their growth with our strong local, domestic and global real estate presence."The Tampa Bay area is home to award-winning beaches and a destination for both visitors and those looking to relocate. Engel & Völkers license partners focus on hiring the best real estate professionals and fostering their development on an ongoing basis so people moving to, or from, the Tampa Bay area can do so confident that their home needs will be satisfied.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Contact Information Engel & Völkers South Tampa

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



southtampa.evrealestate.com

ray.alexander@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers