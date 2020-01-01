2019 Year in Review: Drug-Free Tennessee

Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

2019 saw the expansion of Drug-Free Tennessee, carrying out the work of the international organization, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, in the Southeast United States.

Nashville, TN, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- To start off the year, Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT) participated in events to distribute the Truth About Drugs booklets. The group held special events for World Health Day in April and International Day Against Drug Abuse in June. World Health Day saw many health related organizations join together in the Church of Scientology community hall to network, learn and discuss ways to improve Nashville's health for all. A keynote speaker from the Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services spoke about ways the community can come together to make a difference.

For International Day Against Drug Abuse, DFT called together several leaders for "How to Keep Our Youth Off Drugs" - a breakfast forum. Volunteers also traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for the National Association of School Resource Officers Convention to help provide tools to school resource officers, so they can in turn educate students they interact with on the dangerous effects of drugs.

Next, DFT volunteers participated at National Night Out Against Crime, getting the booklets out to everyone who attended the Night Out celebration for the 11th year in a row.

October is a busy month for the drug prevention group with the final week "Red Ribbon Week," being a nationally recognized time for drug prevention and education. DFT worked with groups to distribute Truth About Drugs booklets and held an event called "Learn Your Vitals" which offered free information along with health screenings, generously provided by nursing staff from Metro General Hospital.

Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Tennessee spokesperson, said, "We have had a good year, but drugs are still a problem in this state. We have big plans for 2020 and are ready to help anyone in the state who is trying to address this issue."

Drug-Free Tennessee distributes the Truth About Drugs booklet, which cover all basic side effects of drugs, common street names, and how to recognize when you are being persuaded by a dealer. To learn more or to order booklets, visit drugfreesouth.org.

Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338



www.drugfreetn.org



