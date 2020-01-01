Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Roosevelt Strategic Council Launches Inaugural Facilities & Campus Energy Summit

Roosevelt Strategic Council is proud to announce the first Facilities and Campus Energy Summit taking place this April 29-30, 2020, at The American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. RSC designed this year’s Summit to focus on the theme of: Improving Energy Resiliency, Efficiency and Sustainability for the Built Environment.

Washington, DC, January 01, 2020 --(



The key foci for the Summit include: Improving resiliency from both cyber and weather related threats; increasing efficiency in energy management through supporting IT capabilities and proven business models; and onsite power generation and the integration of renewables to support sustainability and resiliency.



RSC’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and assembled the most respected minds in the facilities and energy management communities. Over 20 sessions with more than 25 diverse speakers including:



CAPT Nate Price, Chief, Facilities Enterprise, Defense Health Agency, U.S. Department of Defense (DHA)

Randy Gaines, Senior Vice President Operations and New Openings Americas, Hilton

Jason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson Controls

Brian Weldy, Vice President, Engineering, HCA Healthcare (Hospital Corporation of America)

Emmanuel Daniel, Director, Applied Innovation & Incubation - Smart Buildings & Campuses, Microsoft

Kevin Kampschroer, Director, Office of Federal High Performance Buildings and Chief Sustainability Officer, GSA



Topics are split between two key focus areas. Business Models, Markets, and Financing & Technical Topics.



Business Models, Markets, and Financing:

- Successful strategies for selling and funding efficiency, resiliency and sustainability projects for your built environment including PACE, ESPCs, PPA, Energy-as-a-Service, public-private partnerships

- Successful operational strategies for the Integration of DERs: Best business practices for using solar and energy storage (batteries) to eliminate monthly peak demand charges throughout the year in addition to providing reliability during outages.

Technical Topics:

- Cyber Resiliency: Current threat landscape for facility and campus energy; how to build in cyber resilience, and what level of resilience to expect from your control systems, energy information systems (EIS) and building automation systems (BAS).

- Advanced Energy Management Systems and Data Analytics: what data sets to utilize and how to extract meaningful outcomes to improve resiliency and help transform facilities and campuses into smarter, automated systems.

- Distributed Energy Resources: Integrating battery storage, microgrids, PV, CHP, EV charging and wind into your energy portfolio through onsite generation or various PPA.

- Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx): How far can the data take us? Using data analytics to automate and enhance the commissioning process.

- Fault Detection and Diagnostics: Using an intelligent predictive maintenance tool for detecting and predicting equipment failures including Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (AFDD).

- Future of Intelligent Facilities, Campuses and the National Energy Infrastructure: Near future state for supporting IoT; from sensors, management systems and standards to help you move forward. The future of Gird-Interactive Buildings and what energy managers need to prepare for.



Seating is limited –

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy.



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org, 201-672-8745. Washington, DC, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Summit is designed as a senior – level "Town Hall" format where actionable dialogue and the effective interchange of knowledge across various public and private sector energy stakeholders will occur. The goal of the Summit is to serve as an effective conduit for collaborative information sharing and networking.The key foci for the Summit include: Improving resiliency from both cyber and weather related threats; increasing efficiency in energy management through supporting IT capabilities and proven business models; and onsite power generation and the integration of renewables to support sustainability and resiliency.RSC’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and assembled the most respected minds in the facilities and energy management communities. Over 20 sessions with more than 25 diverse speakers including:CAPT Nate Price, Chief, Facilities Enterprise, Defense Health Agency, U.S. Department of Defense (DHA)Randy Gaines, Senior Vice President Operations and New Openings Americas, HiltonJason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson ControlsBrian Weldy, Vice President, Engineering, HCA Healthcare (Hospital Corporation of America)Emmanuel Daniel, Director, Applied Innovation & Incubation - Smart Buildings & Campuses, MicrosoftKevin Kampschroer, Director, Office of Federal High Performance Buildings and Chief Sustainability Officer, GSATopics are split between two key focus areas. Business Models, Markets, and Financing & Technical Topics.Business Models, Markets, and Financing:- Successful strategies for selling and funding efficiency, resiliency and sustainability projects for your built environment including PACE, ESPCs, PPA, Energy-as-a-Service, public-private partnerships- Successful operational strategies for the Integration of DERs: Best business practices for using solar and energy storage (batteries) to eliminate monthly peak demand charges throughout the year in addition to providing reliability during outages.Technical Topics:- Cyber Resiliency: Current threat landscape for facility and campus energy; how to build in cyber resilience, and what level of resilience to expect from your control systems, energy information systems (EIS) and building automation systems (BAS).- Advanced Energy Management Systems and Data Analytics: what data sets to utilize and how to extract meaningful outcomes to improve resiliency and help transform facilities and campuses into smarter, automated systems.- Distributed Energy Resources: Integrating battery storage, microgrids, PV, CHP, EV charging and wind into your energy portfolio through onsite generation or various PPA.- Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx): How far can the data take us? Using data analytics to automate and enhance the commissioning process.- Fault Detection and Diagnostics: Using an intelligent predictive maintenance tool for detecting and predicting equipment failures including Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (AFDD).- Future of Intelligent Facilities, Campuses and the National Energy Infrastructure: Near future state for supporting IoT; from sensors, management systems and standards to help you move forward. The future of Gird-Interactive Buildings and what energy managers need to prepare for.Seating is limited –To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy.Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org, 201-672-8745. Contact Information Roosevelt Strategic Council

Christopher Elliott

201-672-8745



https://rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend