Roosevelt Strategic Council Launches Inaugural Facilities & Campus Energy Summit

Washington, DC, January 01, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Summit is designed as a senior – level "Town Hall" format where actionable dialogue and the effective interchange of knowledge across various public and private sector energy stakeholders will occur. The goal of the Summit is to serve as an effective conduit for collaborative information sharing and networking.
The key foci for the Summit include: Improving resiliency from both cyber and weather related threats; increasing efficiency in energy management through supporting IT capabilities and proven business models; and onsite power generation and the integration of renewables to support sustainability and resiliency.
RSC’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and assembled the most respected minds in the facilities and energy management communities. Over 20 sessions with more than 25 diverse speakers including:
CAPT Nate Price, Chief, Facilities Enterprise, Defense Health Agency, U.S. Department of Defense (DHA)
Randy Gaines, Senior Vice President Operations and New Openings Americas, Hilton
Jason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson Controls
Brian Weldy, Vice President, Engineering, HCA Healthcare (Hospital Corporation of America)
Emmanuel Daniel, Director, Applied Innovation & Incubation - Smart Buildings & Campuses, Microsoft
Kevin Kampschroer, Director, Office of Federal High Performance Buildings and Chief Sustainability Officer, GSA
Topics are split between two key focus areas. Business Models, Markets, and Financing & Technical Topics.
Business Models, Markets, and Financing:
- Successful strategies for selling and funding efficiency, resiliency and sustainability projects for your built environment including PACE, ESPCs, PPA, Energy-as-a-Service, public-private partnerships
- Successful operational strategies for the Integration of DERs: Best business practices for using solar and energy storage (batteries) to eliminate monthly peak demand charges throughout the year in addition to providing reliability during outages.
Technical Topics:
- Cyber Resiliency: Current threat landscape for facility and campus energy; how to build in cyber resilience, and what level of resilience to expect from your control systems, energy information systems (EIS) and building automation systems (BAS).
- Advanced Energy Management Systems and Data Analytics: what data sets to utilize and how to extract meaningful outcomes to improve resiliency and help transform facilities and campuses into smarter, automated systems.
- Distributed Energy Resources: Integrating battery storage, microgrids, PV, CHP, EV charging and wind into your energy portfolio through onsite generation or various PPA.
- Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx): How far can the data take us? Using data analytics to automate and enhance the commissioning process.
- Fault Detection and Diagnostics: Using an intelligent predictive maintenance tool for detecting and predicting equipment failures including Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (AFDD).
- Future of Intelligent Facilities, Campuses and the National Energy Infrastructure: Near future state for supporting IoT; from sensors, management systems and standards to help you move forward. The future of Gird-Interactive Buildings and what energy managers need to prepare for.
Seating is limited –
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org, 201-672-8745.