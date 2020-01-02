Enquiries Flow in as Exhibitors Look Forward to Participate in Gifts World Expo 2020

Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The most anticipated gifting and promotional solutions show in the country is now inviting exhibitors to book their spots and make the most out of this opportunity.

Gifting industry in India is growing by leaps and bounds, and is no longer limited to personal bonds, but has seeped into professional arena too with companies eyeing this tool to further their business interests. Corporate gifting commands a large chunk of the pie as more and more companies resort to gifting to make their employees, partners and clients feel special. Moreover, to keep pace with the insatiable demand of customers, industry players are constantly reinventing gifting ideas to offer something new each time an enquiry comes in.



Gifts World Expo 2020 provides a unique opportunity to such players as they get a centralised platform to showcase their innovative gifting solutions, while also interacting with a diverse base of quality buyers. It is targeted to address all the needs of this colossal industry, while offering enormous business opportunities for all those involved.



Backed by the expertise of Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., Gifts World Expo 2020 will comprehensively encompass all facets of gifting and will have nine exclusive segments, including Home Décor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Home Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. This special segmentation has been done in order to provide distinct platforms for various exhibitors to showcase their products, while at the same time, making it simpler for visitors to select and explore what they are specifically looking for.



About The Organiser:

