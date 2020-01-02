Developing and Employing Unmanned Systems Across the Military at Defense Strategies Institute’s 8th Annual Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

DSI’s 2020 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will focus on the technologies and policies needed to overcome challenges affecting the US Military’s ability to utilize unmanned systems within contested and denied environments. Topics will include new and developing UxS technologies, including AI, EW, improved propulsion capabilities, the role of human operators in UxS operations, and the future of UxS in the era of Great Power Competition.



The 2020 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:



- VADM James Kilby, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, OPNAV

- BGen Benjamin Watson, USMC, Commanding General, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory

- Col. Joseph “Scott” Anderson, USA, Program Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PEO Aviation

- Col. Michael Burns, USA, Director of Aviation Platforms, Requirements Determination Directorate, US Army Futures Command

- Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capability Development and Integration Directorate, US Army Futures Command

- Dr. Chol-Bum "Mike" Kweon, Program Manager, Versatile Tactical Power and Propulsion, ERP, CCDC Army Research Laboratory.



Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:



- Accelerating the US Navy’s Acquisition and Deployment of Unmanned Systems

- Leveraging UxS Capabilities in Support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force

- Shaping the Future of Robotics Across the Department of the Army

- Leveraging Remotely Piloted Systems to Fly, Fight, and Win in Multi Domain Operations

- Improving the Range and Stealth of Unmanned Systems

- Improving Multi-Domain Survivability for the Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/.



Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/



